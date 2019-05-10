Bond 25 Insider Calls the Production a “S*** Show”

Work is underway on the long-awaited 25th entry in the long-running James Bond franchise, likely ending Daniel Craig‘s tenure as Agent 007. It’s taken a long time for this project to get off the ground, including director changes, script re-writes, and questioning whether Craig would return. It sounds like problems are continuing into production, as a new report indicates that filming on Bond 25 is not going smoothly.

The Daily Mail‘s James Bond scooper Baz Bamigboye posted a new report that indicates the script for the film is constantly being reworked even while filming is taking place, with multiple people involved in creating dialogue on the fly. As one source called it, Bond 25 is “a well-polished shit show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was announced to be on the crew to help re-write the script. But it turns out director Cary Fukunaga and star Daniel Craig are also contributing during production.

“She’s writing a re-write of a re-write,” the report’s source indicates. “Daniel’s writing. Cary’s writing. The crew reckon they’re working on a well-polished s*** show. They have an outline of plot, but dialogue is all last-minute. It’s not the way to make a movie. I would imagine they’ll sort it out in the cutting room. That’s where most movies get made anyway. But you’d think the Bond lot would be more together.”

The production kicked off with a huge event announcing the cast, which includes Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, and Jeffrey Wright; they also announced that the film was written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, “with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.” Cue the theme music to “Too Many Cooks.”

Danny Boyle was originally brought on to direct the film, but he and co-writer John Hodge left the production after disagreements with the studio.

“We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us,” Boyle explained. “So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… It is just a great shame.”

Bond 25 is filming now and is set to premiere in theaters on April 8, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!