Bones and All Trailer Starring Timothee Chalamet Released

MGM has released a trailer for Timothée Chalamet's new cannibal movie Bones and All. Based on the young adult novel by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All follows Chalamet and Taylor Russell's characters of Lee and Maren, as they become intimate over their shared love of human flesh. While we see plenty of romantic scenes of Chalamet and Russell together, there are quick glimpses of violence as they kill the individuals they come across in their adventures. Starring alongside the duo is Mark Rylance, with Bones and All being directed by Luca Guadagnino.

"Love blossoms between a young woman on the margins of society and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the backroads of America. However, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their differences," a description of the film reads.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL pic.twitter.com/tz2PenfKb7 — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 29, 2022

Bones and All was on hand at the Venice Film Festival, where Timothée Chalamet talked about some of the tough choices young people have to make in today's society, where social media is a large part of their identity.

"To be young now is to be intensely judged," Chalamet told Deadline. "It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in. Without casting judgment on that, because if you can find your tribe there, then all the power. But I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air, it smells like it, and without being pretentious, I hope that's why these movies matter because that's the role of the artist is to shine a light on what's going on."

Another story that follows a similar tone is Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The latest true crime story from Netflix has some subscribers voicing their concerns over how hard certain parts of the show are to watch. Yet it somehow became Netflix's #1 TV show, all while making some viewers sick to their stomachs.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All stars Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. The film opens in select theaters November 18th and everywhere for Thanksgiving.