Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
In Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, American Horror Story star Evan Peters takes on the role of the titular killer. The series dropped in its entirety on Wednesday and TV fans are starting to discover it. To say that the content is disturbing would be an understatement.
Many viewers are taking to Twitter to share just how hard some parts of the show are to watch. They're also offering plenty of praise for Peters and co-star Niecy Nash.
You can check out some of the reactions from Netflix's new series below.
Disturbing as Hell
prevnext
I know the history of Jeffrey Dahmer pretty well but this show on Netflix is still disturbing as hell. Evan Peters is phenomenal. #DahmerNetflix #EvanPeters pic.twitter.com/RbWiUb8h1w— Casey Moore (@caseyleemoore) September 21, 2022
Keep Watching
prevnext
Watching this #DahmerNetflix show’s first episode and the fact they’re ACTUALLY ADDRESSING the whole race situation with the Jeffrey Dahmer case and the fumbles of the police…yeah I’ll keep watching— Q (@QSimonx21) September 21, 2022
Evan Peters
prevnext
They picked the right person to portray Jeffrey Dahmer. Evan Peters will always understand the assignment. #DahmerNetflix— b (@B_RandisRaaad) September 21, 2022
So Disturbing
prevnext
y’all ever watch something so disturbing— yet it’s done so well but you don’t want to say it’s good even though it is. but it also makes you uncomfortable. after watching this first episode…
praying for evan peters mental health’s because— sheesh #DahmerNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZuUotiEA4S— 𝐉 𝐀 𝐌 𝐀 𝐈 𝐂 𝐀 (@jamaicaklove) September 21, 2022
Crazy
prevnext
I hope Evan Peters is getting therapy after this portrayal cause this role is crazyyy #DahmerNetflix pic.twitter.com/dCDmhdC4M8— Olivia Leaa (@OliviaLeaa) September 22, 2022
Phenomenal
prevnext
i continue to think about evan peters and his mental health. 3 episodes of #DahmerNetflix watched and he is beyond phenomenal. EP kills these roles but i can only imagine what it must do to his mind. this is the scariest yet, considering who it is based on.— welcome to kellfire 👹🔥 (@street_trashed) September 21, 2022
Let Him Smile
prevnext
I just want Evan Peters to be in a nice romcom after this. I don’t even care if it’s any good. Just let this man smile for once. #DahmerNetflix— Angelina (@NinaWhines) September 21, 2022
Niecy Nash
prevnext
Give Niecy Nash her flowers 🌸 she’s eating this role no pun intended #DahmerNetflix pic.twitter.com/sFWFliitjD— 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) September 21, 2022
Terrible Idea
prev
Choosing to eat while watching #DahmerNetflix may not be my smartest choice but here I am living with my decision.— Laura (@lakemiwsox) September 21, 2022