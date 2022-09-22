Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers

Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.

In Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, American Horror Story star Evan Peters takes on the role of the titular killer. The series dropped in its entirety on Wednesday and TV fans are starting to discover it. To say that the content is disturbing would be an understatement.

Many viewers are taking to Twitter to share just how hard some parts of the show are to watch. They're also offering plenty of praise for Peters and co-star Niecy Nash.

You can check out some of the reactions from Netflix's new series below.