New Boondock Saints Sequel on the Way With Original Stars

The Boondock Saints is getting a big sequel with the original stars. Deadline reports that Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are back in the fold. Dragonfly Films has taken on the project with Thunder Roads. As nostalgia IP enjoys a massive day in the sun in Hollywood, it only makes sense that The Boondock Saints would get a sequel around this time. 1999 saw the original film hit theaters and now, the movie enjoys a cult following. Fans can only dream of what Thunder Road is going to bring to this property after the work they've done with John Wick. Some new "Saints" are coming along for the ride when this one gets filming.

Some new details emerge from that Deadline report though. First, Troy Duffy isn't going to be directing The Boondock Saints sequel. He was at the reins for The Boondock Saints: All Saints Day back in 2009. While that project also starred Reedus and Patrick Flanery. Expect some new blood in there for whatever the MacManus Brothers get into next. Murmurs exist that maybe The Boondock Saints could become a franchise of its own. (Maybe sticking to getting the new sequel out there successfully might be a better aim for this new incarnation?) We'll all have to wait and see what else is in store for the big return.

What's The Plan For Boondock Saints?

Dragonfly Films has been at this for a while. A couple years ago, they were financing the project as they hoped to find a buyer at the virtual American Film Market summit in 2021. Shaun Redick (Get Out), Yvette Yates Redick, and Don Carmody (Goodwill Hunting) were attached as producers at that point. Redick talked to Deadline about their hopes for some new Boondock Saints.

"It's easy to see how this franchise has attracted and maintained its strong cult following all of these years when you dig into the mythology and execution of the storytelling," Redick added. "Troy, Norman and Sean have skillfully architected a killer story that fans will go crazy for, just as Yvette and I have. We love and appreciate that Boondock Saints has such a rabid fan base that is starving for anything and everything that builds on the franchise. We see fans tattoo the characters, sayings, and prayer on their bodies, they engage in digital and social media, and they travel enormous distances to meet and engage with the creators and stars of the films and comics. All this makes us excited to get to work with the team and deliver something distinct and special."

