Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen Says It's "Pretty Clear" What Rudy Giuliani Was Doing

✖

As most expected, the second Borat feature brought forth its fair share of talking points. There's one, however, that's dominating the news cycle like no other. The scene in question features Rudy Giuliani — lawyer and advisor to the Donald Trump administration — in a compromising situation with Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova. The former New York City mayor reaches into his pants as Bakalova's character — one who's 15 years old in the film — takes off his microphone. In a press stop at Good Morning America Friday morning, Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen says it's "pretty clear" what Giuliani is doing in the clip.

"I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Cohen said on the morning show. "It is what it is. He did what he did. Make your own mind up, it was pretty clear to us."

In the film, Bakalova's pretending to be a right-wing journalist so that she's able to get access to Giuliani. This leads to an interview inside a hotel suite and during a break in the interview, Giuliani leads Bakalova into the bedroom where she takes off his microphone as he reaches into his pants.

Giuliani has since spoken out on the scene, calling it a complete fabrication. "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," Giuliani tweeted earlier this week. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Once Giuliani's hand goes in his pants, Cohen's character bursts into the room, and he and Bakalova leave shortly thereafter. On GMA, Bakalova added that she was thankful for Cohen's quick response during the situation. "I want to thank you that I was sure you were going to save me from everything."

Cohen then revealed the production is the one who rented the hotel suite and they built a hideaway compartment where the actor could hide for the quick response and impromptu costume changes. The comedian-turned-activist — who's also a producer on the franchise, mind you — says he monitored the whole situation from his phone while taking shelter in the hideaway.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Cover photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images