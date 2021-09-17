Boss Baby 2 Release Date Moved Up, Gets Same-Day Premiere on Peacock

✖

The Boss Baby is back in action this year and his return is coming even sooner than expected. DreamWorks and Universal Pictures announced on Monday that The Boss Baby: Family Business is being released on July 2nd, a few months earlier than its planned September debut. Additionally, the studios announced that the new Boss Baby film will be released on the Peacock streaming service on the same day it debuts in theaters, following the release model of movies like Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will be available on Peacock at no cost to any of the Peacock Premium subscribers. This means that those who use the free version of Peacock won't have access to the movie, but those who pay for Premium (with $4.99 and $9.99 monthly plan options) will be able to check out the film at home beginning July 2nd.

Alec Baldwin and James Marsden reprise their roles as Tim and Ted from the original Boss Baby, and both Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to voice their parents. Time has passed since the first movie, however, and Tim and Ted are grown-ups. Eva Longoria joins the cast as Tim's wife, Carol, while Amy Sedaris plays the couple's infant daughter, Tina. Ariana Greenblatt voices Tabitha, Tina's seven-year-old sister.

“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock,” said Jim Orr, President Domestic Distribution, Universal Pictures.

“Our Peacock subscribers love movies, so we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with UFEG and to offer Peacock customers this premium content from one of the industry’s most beloved animation brands,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “DreamWorks Animation films, from Trolls World Tour to Shrek and beyond are among Peacock’s top performing titles to date, and we’re certain that The Boss Baby: Family Business is sure to become this summer’s ultimate streaming event.”

