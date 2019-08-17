Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Loses Top Spot In Box Office Upset

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was expected to sleepwalk its way to a third weekend atop the box office. That’s not going to happen, as a surprisingly strong start for Good Boys propels the comedy to the top of the charts.

Good Boys was expected to open with around $12-13 million, just behind Hobbs & Shaw. Then it made more than $8 million on Friday. Now Good Boys is projected to take in $20 million in its opening weekend, easily outpacing Hobbs & Shaw‘s third-weekend gross.

Good Boys follows 12-year-old Max as he seeks help from friends Lucas and Thor to prepare for his first “kissing party.” They develop a plan to spy on the girls next door using Max’s father’s drone. When they lose the drone, they have to skip school and embark on a mission to retrieve the device before Max’s father notices.

Hobbs & Shaw earned $3.8 million in its third Friday at the box office, on its way to a $13.5 million weekend. The film’s domestic box office total now stands at $123 million. The film, the first spinoff of the Fast & Furious series, sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their roles from the Fast & Furious films. They team up — along with Venessa Kirby as Shaw’s sister, an MI6 agent — to take on Brixton, a cybernetically enhanced terrorist played by Idris Elba.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will open in third place. After opening on Tuesday, the film is expected to gross more than $14 million by Monday. The animated sequel sees the birds and the pigs joining forces to stop and invasion of their island. The film features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, and Eugenio Derbez.

Keep reading to see this weekend’s biggest movies at the box office. What are you seeing in theaters? Let us know in the comments.

1. Good Boys

Opening Weekend

Friday: $8.3 million

Weekend: $20 million

Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max’s dad can figure out what happened.

Good Boys is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, from a script he co-wrote with Lee Eisenberg. The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams.

2. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Week Three

Friday: $3.81 million

Weekend: $13.5 million

Total: $123.4 million

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, based on a story by Morgan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.

3. The Angry Birds Movie 2

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.75 million

Weekend: $12 million

Total: $14.7 million

Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman and co-directed by John Rice from a screenplay written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart. The film stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, and Eugenio Derbez.

4. The Lion King

Week Five

Friday: $3.2 million

Weekend: $10.5 million

Total: $487.4 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

5. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.15 million

Weekend: $9.5 million

Four teenage divers discover that the sunken ruins of a Mayan city are also a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the frightened girls must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hell.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged is directed by Johannes Roberts and written by Ernest Riera. The film stars Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju, Sistine Stallone, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo, Brec Bassinger, and John Corbett.

6. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Week Two

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $9.4 million

Total: $33.2 million

The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It’s in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah’s spooky home.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by André Øvredal, based on the children’s books written by Alvin Schwartz. The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, and Lorraine Toussaint.

7. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Week Two

Friday: $2.23 million

Weekend: $9 million

Total: $27.64 million

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a live-action adaptation and sequel to the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. animated television series Dora the Explorer. The film is directed by James Bobin and stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.

8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Week Four

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $108.85 million

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Mike Moh, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Al Pacino.

9. The Art of Racing in the Rain

Week Two

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $13.8 million

Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate everyday life. Besides his career, Denny has three loves of his life — his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is directed by Simon Curtis and written by Mark Bomback, based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Garth Stein. The film stars Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and the voice of Kevin Costner.

10. Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.22 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Bernadette Fox seems to have it all — a beautiful home, a loving husband and a brilliant teenage daughter. When Bernadette suddenly disappears, her concerned family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is based on the novel of the same name by Maria Semple. The film is directed by Richard Linklater, written by Linklater, Holly Gent, and Vincent Palmo Jr, and stars Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoë Chao, and Laurence Fishburne.