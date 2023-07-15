Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One Topping Box Office In Opening Weekend

2. Sound of Freeom (Photo: Angel Films) Week Two

Weekend: $23.6 million



$23.6 million Total: $82 million After rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. Alejandro Monteverde directed Sound of Freedom and co-wrote the film's script with Rod Barr. It stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, and Eduardo Verastegui.

3. Insidious: The Red Door Week Two

Weekend: $12.65 million

$12.65 million Total: $57.7 million

Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son, Dalton, off at school. However, Dalton's college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. Patrick Wilson directed Insidious: The Red Door from a screenplay by Scott Teems, based on a story by Leigh Whannell and Teems, as a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2. The film stars Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, Steve Coulter, Whannell, Angus Sampson, Lin Shaye, Hiam Abbass, and Sinclair Daniel.

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm) Week Three

Weekend: $11.4 million

$11.4 million Total: $144.7 million The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

5. Elemental Week Five

Weekend: $8.5 million

$8.5 million Total: $125 million In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Peter Sohn directed Elemental from a screenplay by Sohn, John Hoberg and Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh. The film's voice cast includes Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Catherine O'Hara.

7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $3.44 million

$3.44 million Total: $152.7 million

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which premieres on June 9th, is the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers franchise. Inspired by the fan-favorite reboot of the series, the iconic Beast Wars, the movie is a globetrotting adventure set in the 1990s complete with an era-specific soundtrack. Peter Cullen returns to voice Optimus Prime in the new movie, appearing alongside other Autobots and Decepticons including Bumblebee and Pete Davidson as Mirage. Other factions from the Transformers franchise like the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons will also appear, with Ron Perlman set to voice the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal. Directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. the film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback on the human side with Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh voicing the Maximal Airazor.

8. No Hard Feelings (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $3.16 million

$3.16 million Total: $46.4 million On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple's introverted and awkward 19-year-old son. However, he proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all. Gene Stupnitsky directed No Hard Feelings from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips. The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick.

9. Joy Ride (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $2.44 million

$2.44 million Total: $10.4 million

When Audrey's business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo's eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. Adele Lim directed Joy Ride from a screenplay written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, based on a story by Lim, Chevapravatdumrong, and Hsiao. It stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Ronny Chieng, Meredith Hagner, David Denman, Annie Mumolo, Timothy Simons, Daniel Dae Kim, Lori Tan Chinn, Alexander Hodge, and Chris Pang.