ComicBook Nation: Mission Impossible 7 Spoilers Review - Dead Reckoning Part 1

This ComicBook Nation BONUS ROUND Segment breaks down Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in FULL SPOILERS. We also discuss where the story is headed in Dead Reckoning Part Two, and where Mission: Impossible 7 ranks in the franchise!

Mission Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Review

in his review of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, ComicBook.com critic Patrick Cavanaugh had the following to say:

For a series that has struggled with finding its footing while somehow tumbled upwards, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One could possibly, finally be establishing a long-form narrative. While it's billed as a "Part One," we're given enough of a resolution to one McGuffin to feel like we were given a complete adventure, as well as knowing full well that there's a lot more to come. After nearly three decades and half a dozen outings, we might finally have real stakes and consequences that will stick with the franchise in perpetuity, possibly implying that anything that happens in this movie finally has an emotional impact on Ethan Hunt. Audiences looking for thrilling action and quippy banter between talented performers will get exactly what they pay for with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and while there's hope for the future of the franchise that there will ever be stakes, this latest outing is unlikely to win over any doubters. Rating: 3 out of 5

