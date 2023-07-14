Gladiator 2, Mission: Impossible 8, and More Pause Production Due to Actors' Strike

Gladiator 2, Mission: Impossible 8, and a bunch of other projects have halted production as the actor's strike begins. Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA authorized a strike among the union's membership. This work stoppage coincides with the Writers Guild of America's strike too. So, the studios have had hit pause on a number of productions as a result. Marvel Studios has a bunch of projects going on right now that had to hit the breaks including Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts, Blade, etc. So, The Hollywood Reporter has obtained the note that Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito sent to their staff.

"We recognize how much you've all done on your specific projects and it's disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no stranger to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them," Feige and D'Esposito said. "We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process."

SAG-AFTRA Calls For The Strike

(Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

At a news conference yesterday, the union's leadership made the call to announced the strike. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA called the news conference and broke down why things had gone they way we've all seen play out in the public sphere.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Crabtree-Ireland began. "During our nearly century long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

A Perspective From One of Hollywood's Biggest Stars

(Photo: USA Today)

Oppenheimer's premiere was yesterday and it felt like a watershed moment as the cast walked out of the event as the strike was called. Matt Damon spoke to Deadline about the incoming work stoppage and reaffirmed his commitment to the union members.

"It's brutal for our sister unions. It's brutal for IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees). It's going to be tough for 160,000 actors. Nobody wants a work stoppage, but if our leadership is saying that the deal isn't fair, then we got to hold strong until we get a deal that's fair for working actors," Damon told Deadline. "It's the difference between having health care and not for a lot of actors. We got to do what's right by them."

Are you surprised by this news? Let us know in the comments below!