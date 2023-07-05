First Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Reviews Debut

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is heading to theaters this month, and it will mark Tom Cruise's seventh time playing Ethan Hunt in the franchise and Christopher McQuarrie's third time in the director's chair. Early reactions to the new movie were extremely promising, and the reviews are even better. The action film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% critics score after 86 reviews. For comparison, Mission: Impossible (1996) has a 67% critics score, Mission: Impossible II (2000) has a 56%, Mission: Impossible III (2006) has a 71%, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) has a 93%, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) has a 94%, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) has a 97%. You can check out what some of the critics have to say about the new Mission: Impossible below...

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is just incredibly fun. It feels half its length and contains enough memorable action sequences for some entire franchises," Brian Tallerico (RogerEbert.com) wrote.

"If you're a fan of this franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will pull you to the edge of your seat and thrill you down to your bones. That's just science," Kristy Puchko (Mashable) shared.

"What better mission could there be this summer other than witnessing our perpetual cinematic maverick deliver yet another full-scale cinematic experience? Should you choose to accept it, of course," Tomris Laffly (TheWrap) explained.

"While the title might feel unwieldy, the film itself is anything but, its nearly three-hour running time passing as quickly as it takes a message to self-destruct," Maureen Lee Lenker (Entertainment Weekly) teased.

"Dead Reckoning Part One is this summer's best action blockbuster and possibly the best Mission yet – and, yes I do say that every time," Larushka Ivan-Zadeh (metro.co.uk) wrote.

"The film is a mirror image of its star – a muscular, extravagant, thoroughly old-school work of ingenuity and craft," Clarisse Loughrey (Independent (UK)) praised.

While most of the reviews are positive, there are a couple of negative takes in the bunch.

"It feels like a movie that's been assembled by an inattentive monkey, or a luckless studio intern who was handed a bucket of half-completed rushes and told, 'Go make a Covid-beating blockbuster out of that,'" Kevin Maher (Times (UK)) criticized.

"The plot borrows from Westworld and aims for cerebral but ends up coming out like a half-baked Christopher Nolan brain fart," Alex Flood (NME) added.

What Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.