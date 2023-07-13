Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One No Longer Tom Cruise's Best-Reviewed Movie

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters, and the seventh installment to the franchise has gotten rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Last week, the film became Tom Cruise's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has dropped slightly, which means Mission: Impossible – Fallout has regained its crown as Cruise's highest-rated film and the highest-rates of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Currently, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has a 97% critics score whereas Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has a 96% critics score, which is currently the same score as Cruise's big hit of last year, Top Gun: Maverick.

Dead Reckoning may have fallen slightly behind Fallout with critics, but it is currently winning with audiences. The current audience score for Fallout is 88% while Dead Reckoning is at 95%. Of course, the new film only hit theaters yesterday, so there's a good chance it could continue to fluctuate. However, it's unlikely either film will beat Top Gun: Maverick's audience score of 99%.

Tom Cruise Supporting Summer Movies:

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. While The Flash has done surprisingly poor at the box office there are some other big movies out this summer. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters recently, and this month will see the long-awaited showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer. In honor of these big releases, Cruise recently to social media to encourage fans to check out the films.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Cruise wrote on Twitter. The actor also included photos with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning director, Christopher McQuarrie. You can check it out below:

What Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.