A Haunting in Venice Leads One of the Worst Box Office Weekends of the Year

A Haunting in Venice is leading the second-worst box office weekend of 2023. A Haunting in Venice, the latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's Poirot detective novels from director/star Kenneth Branagh, will earn $14 million in its opening weekend at the box office, including $5.5 million on Friday with preview screenings. That total will contribute to the $62.5 million combined that all movies at the box office earned this weekend. That's the second-lowest combined box office total of 2023, beating only Super Bowl Weekend, when Magic Mike's Last Dance led the box office to a total of $52.6 million combined. A Haunting in Venice, Branagh's third Poirot movie, has done decently well with critics. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely awarded the film a 3-star score in his review.

"Ending on a good note really does go a long way," Ridgeley writes. "A Haunting in Venice might be the most uneven and labored of Branagh's Hercule Poirot tales, but fans of the series will leave the theater satisfied nonetheless."

Last weekend's box office winner, The Nun II will likely land in second place this weekend. The latest movie in The Conjuring franchise will earn about $12.8 million in its second weekend at the box office.

The Equalizer 3 will have another stellar weekend at the box office, landing in third place with around $7.3 million. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will land in fourth in its second weekend at the box office. Box office juggernaut Barbie will round out the top five despite now being available via premium video on demand. The list of the top 10 films at the box office is in the works.