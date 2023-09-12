Barbie Is Now Available to Watch on Digital HD

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Barbie movie is now on digital - here's how to watch it.

The Barbie movie is now available to watch on digital HD. So whether you are someone who missed out on the theatrical phenomenon that was Barbie, or simply can't wait to rewatch it again, now is your time!

You purchase Barbie's digital release on Prime Video for prices ranging from $24.99 (to rent) to $29.99 (to buy). The movie is 114 minutes long and is Rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language.

At the time of writing this, Barbie has earned $1.403 billion at the worldwide box office and has become both a pop-culture phenomenon and a pretty great boom to Mattel's sales of Barbie dolls and merchandise.

"It is more than we assumed entering the year, and we expect that in future years there will be continued benefit from the movie. This is about long-term franchise management," Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said during a recent event. "It's not just about the quarter or the year. It was never about just trying to sell more toys. It was about creating a cultural event, creating a societal moment. And we believe the benefit will carry forward for years to come."

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

WarnerBros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has can as far as to say that Barbie director Greta Gerwig was a "genius" and the team behind the film praise-worthy for their savvy strategies:

"Greta Gerwig gets the most credit. She's an extraordinary genius," Zaslav said in reference to how WBD is viewing Barbie's success. He praised the marketing team that "worked very effectively... right down to the wire" to give the film the deepest PR impact it could have. "Every division of this company got behind Barbie," Zaslav added. "Every asset that we have was turned pink. When we get something we believe in, we can really drive it."

Now there are plans for Mattel to do many movie adaptations of its toy products – with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions already developing a Hot Wheels movie.

Barbie also co-stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell as Barbie or Ken dolls; America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt and Will Ferrell as human characters, and Helen Mirren as the narrator. Greta Gerwig directed the film based on a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale).

Barbie won't be available to purchase on DVD, Blu-ray and digital 4K UHD on Feb. 29, 2024.