The Nun II Beats Equalizer 3 at the Box Office

The Nun II is now in theaters and it turns out that Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 was no match the ninth chapter in Warner Bros. Conjuring franchise. The Nun II is taking the top spot at the box office this weekend with $32.8 million for its opening, knocking The Equalizer 3 into the second spot with $12.1 this weekend. Another sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, came in third with $10 million. The Indian action-thriller Jawan and Barbie round out the top five with $6.2 million and $5.9 million respectively.

The weekend's numbers puts The Nun II a bit behind 2018's The Nun, which opened to $53.8 million domestically and remains the best opening of the decade-old franchise, but does best some other films in the franchise, including 2019's Annabellle Comes Home ($20.3 million) and La Llorona ($26.5 million).

"The movies are always scary, and they always deliver on that core experience," Chaves, who has now directed three films in the Conjuring Universe, said previously. "The other things that really make them work is that there's a lot of heart in them. There are characters that you really love, and there's also the element of faith. Faith is always an element that runs through these films – and sometimes more directly than others – but it's the combination of those three things that's the Holy Trinity of the universe."

What is The Nun II About?

New Line's official synopsis of the film reads, "New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (Fairytale, The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun), surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

What is The Equalizer 3 About?

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

Antoine Fuqua directed The Equalizer 3, the final installment of the film trilogy inspired by the 1985 The Equalizer television series. It stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone.

