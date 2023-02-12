Magic Mike's Last Dance Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed

Magic Mike's Last Dance finds its way to the top of a slow Super Bowl weekend at the box office. The film will gross $8.2 million in its first weekend, which is enough to top the charts, though it's unlikely to keep that spot next week with Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tracking for a big opening next weekend. Magic Mike's Last Dance sees Channing Tanum reprising his role as Mike Lane. The film has not fared well with critics, carrying a "rotten" 46% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Magic Mike's Last Dance is loose and limber enough to entertain, although it's hard to escape the feeling that this franchise has lost a step or two along the way." Box office behemoth Avatar: The Way of Water rises to second place after being knocked from the top spot to third last weekend, earning another $6.9 million in its ninth weekend. Titanic re-releases in third place with $6.4 million. Sports comedy 80 for Brady is in fourth place with $6 million for the weekend. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish rounds out the top 5 with $5.5 million. Magic Mike's Last Dance is playing in theaters now. The list of all the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Magic Mike's Last Dance (Photo: Warner Bros.) Opening Weekend

Mike Lane takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse -- and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape. Steven Soderbergh directed Magic Mike's Last Dance from a screenplay by Reid Carolin. The film stars Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

2. Avatar: The Way of Water Week Nine

Weekend: $6.9 million

Total: $646.9 million

Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans. James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way of Water from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The film's cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald.

3. Titanic (Photo: Paramount) Week One (of re-release)

Total: $6.4 million (in re-release) James Cameron's Titanic is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. She was the most luxurious liner of her era -- the "ship of dreams" -- which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912. James Cameron wrote and directed Titanic. The film stars Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Victor Garber, and Bill Paxton.

4. 80 for Brady (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $6 million

Total: $24.9 million

Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Kyle Marvin directed 80 for Brady from a screenplay written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. The film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Photo: Dreamworks) Week Eight

Weekend: $5.5 million

Total: $158.4 million

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Joel Crawford directed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with Januel Mercado co-directing, from a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow. Its voice cast includes Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez.

6. Knock at the Cabin (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $5.5 million

Total: $23.4 million

While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. M. Night Shyamalan directed Knock at the Cabin from a screenplay he wrote, after an initial draft by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. It stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

7. A Man Called Otto (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Seven

Weekend: $2.63 million

Total: $57.4 million When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Marc Forster directed A Man Called Otto from a screenplay written by David Magee. It is based on the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman and remakes the 2015 Swedish film adaptation. The film stars Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

8. Missing (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $2.6 million

Total: $26.6 million When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers. Nick Johnson and Will Merrick wrote and directed Missing, a standalone sequel to 2018's Searching, based on a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty. The movie stars Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long.

9. M3GAN Week Six

Weekend: $2.37 million

$2.37 million Total: $90.9 million

Total: $90.9 million

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Gerard Johnstone directed M3GAN from a screenplay by Akela Cooper. The film stars Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, and Violet McGraw.