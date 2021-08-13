Free Guy Tops Box Office Again, Paw Patrol Opens With $13 Million

Free Guy remains steady at the top of the box office in its second weekend. The box office remains soft due to coronavirus cases spiking as the delta variant, but Free Guy takes the top spot by adding $18.8 million to its gross, bringing its domestic box office total to $58.8 million. That's a 34% dropoff from its opening weekend, which is gentle compared to some previous pandemic era box office collapses. Paw Patrol: The Movie will open in second place (simultaneously with its release on Paramount+). earning $13 million. Free Guy has scored well with critics. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 in his review: "It's the genuine human connection and optimistic outlook on life that make the Free Guy engine run, but that's not to downplay just how good a job this film does at bringing a video game to the screen. The gaming industry is explored in Free Guy almost as well as it is in Apple's Mythic Quest, while the in-game jokes also happen to land more often than not. Hollywood has proven time and again that filmmakers struggle with turning video game concepts into good movies, but the script from Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn puts enough care into both mediums to find success, while director Shawn Levy provides a steady hand to keep it from venturing too off-course." What do you think of Free Guy topping the box office this weekend? Let us know in the comments. Free Guy is now playing in theaters. Keep reading to see the full list of top films at the box office this weekend.

1. Free Guy Week Two

Weekend: $18.8 million

Weekend: $18.8 million Total: $58.8 million When a bank teller discovers he's actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story -- one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there's no limits, he's determined to save the day his way before it's too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him. Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie (Photo: Paramount) Opening Weekend

Total: $13 million When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Paw Patrol: The Movie is directed by Cal Brunker, and written by Billy Frolick, Brunker, and Bob Barlen. The film's voice cast includes Kingsley Marshall, Keegan Hedley, Shayle Simons, Lilly Bartlam, Ron Pardo, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

3. Jungle Cruise Week Four

Weekend : $6.2 million

Weekend: $6.2 million Total: $92.5 million Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney Parks attraction, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green's screenplay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

4. Don't Breathe 2 (Photo: SONY PICTURES) Week Two

Weekend: $5.05

Weekend: $5.05 million Total: $19.7 million A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of thugs who break into his home. Don't Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, from a screenplay by Fede Álvarez. The film stars Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace.

5. Respect (Photo: MGM) Week Two

Weekend: $3.8 million

Weekend: $3.8 million Total: $15.8 million Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career -- from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international superstardom -- it's the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy from a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson. TThe biopic stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

6. The Suicide Squad (Photo: DC / WB) Week Three

Weekend: $3.4 million

Weekend: $3.4 million Total: $49.2 million The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world -- Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others -- to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave. The Suicide Squad is written and directed by James Gunn. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

7. The Protégé Opening Weekend

Total: $2.93 million Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world's most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter. The Protégé is directed by Martin Campbell from a screenplay written by Richard Wenk. The film stars Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Caroline Loncq, and Robert Patrick.

8. The Night House (Photo: Searchlight) Opening Weekend

Total: $2.87 million Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. The Night House is directed by David Bruckner, from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. It stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

9. Reminiscence (Photo: Warner Bros.) Opening Weekend

Total: $2 million A scientist discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long-lost love. Whilst a private investigator uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover lost memories. Reminiscence was directed by Lisa Joy. It stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu.