Boy Kills World Red-Band Trailer Released

Boy Kills World has a bloody new trailer for action movie fans to marvel at. Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe take no prisoner in this violent slugfest of a film. Moritz Mohr is the man behind the camera for this feature. Sam Raimi serves as a producer on Boy Kills World. In this feature, Skarsgård plays "Boy," a man set out on revenge after his family is killed by nefarious forces. Hilda Van Der Koy's post-apocalypse holds many challenges for our world-weary protagonist. In a weird quirk for this particular genre, Boy is almost completely silent while all the bodies continue to fall all around him. He sets out to have his revenge and the only way to get it is with his fists. The IT actor's character is trained by Yaya Ruhian as the apocalyptic setting has more than he bargained for.

Roadside Attractions is very excited for people to see this movie. Back when Lionsgate acquired the picture at TIFF, they issued a statement. "From the opening frames, 'Boy Kills World' catapulted the Lionsgate team into a completely bonkers world masterfully created by Sam Raimi, Roy Lee, Bill Skarsgård and the incredibly dynamic cast and crew." Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate's Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions said about the flick. "We could not be more excited to partner with our friends at Roadside to bring the delightful insanity to US audiences everywhere."

What Happens In Boy Kills World?

(Photo: Lionsgate)

This movie is a kinetic frenzy and the synopsis is no different: "Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister."

Boy Kills World Inspires Video Game

With such a stylized approach, Boy Kills World already spawned an inventive video game. Polygon spoke to Talent Digital Art and creative director Matthew-Judd Fitzjohn about Super Dragon Force Punch 3. That video game will include characters from the film and kick the action up to 11.

Fitzjohn wondered during the interview, "wouldn't it be such a cool opportunity if we were to deepen the experience and immersion of this universe by actually building out the really cool sounding but fake game in the film."

"It's really about letting each thing be its own thing," he explained, "but hopefully giving the consumer or at least someone who's going to watch both the film and play the game — and we encourage you to do both — a deeper feeling experience in terms of the world we're trying to create."

