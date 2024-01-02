Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Saves Bad Bunny in New Music Video

Bad Bunny may no longer be starring in a Spider-Man spinoff but that doesn't mean that he's done with the webslinger. The musician, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, released a new music video on Sunday for "No Me Quiero Casar" and much to fan delight, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man made a surprise appearance. In part of the video, Spider-Man saves Bad Bunny as he falls from a building and is later seen partying with him and his friends. You can check it out below and the whole video here.

▶️ | Raimi Spider-Man makes an appearance in the new music video for ‘NO ME QUIERO CASAR’ by Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/YAPwwPyLkI — All Things Raimi Spider-Man (@EARTH_96283) January 1, 2024

What Happened With El Muerto?

Back in 2022, it was announced that Bad Bunny was set to star in an El Muerto solo movie from Sony. The character, also known as Juan-Carlos Sanchez, is a super-powered wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match where he nearly unmasked Spider-Man before himself being stun with a paralyzing poison. The pair later teamed up to take down El Muerto's nemesis.

However, in April 2023 it was reported that El Muerto's development was at a standstill and in June, the film officially lost its release date — it had originally been expected to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Finally, in September, it was announced that Bad Bunny had exited the project entirely.

What Is The Next Spider-Man Spinoff Set to Hit Theaters?

Currently, there are two Spider-Man adjacent films set to hit theaters in 2024 — Madame Web on February 14th and Kraven the Hunter on August 30th. In Madame Web, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present." In addition to Johnson, the film also stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim.

In Kraven the Hunter Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, Arana DeBose as Calypso, and Fred Heichinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon. Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, and Levi Miller have been cast in currently unknown roles.

"He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects," Taylor-Johnson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

