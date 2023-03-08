Sam Raimi Reveals Major Update on Drag Me to Hell 2 That Fans Will Love

15 years after Drag Me to Hell first hit theaters, a sequel appears to be in the earliest stages of development. During a recent Reddit AMA, Drag Me to Hell helmer Sam Raimi revealed his production company is working on ideas a possible sequel could explore. According to Raimi, it's just in the earliest stages of development.

"The team at Ghost House Pictures: Romel Adam and Jose Canas, are trying to come up with a story that would work and I'm anxious to hear if they do!" Raimi said during the Q&A in support of 65, the Adam Driver-starring film he produced.

Who would return for Drag Me to Hell?

Given Alison Lohman's Christine finds her way to Hell, it seems like Justin Long's Clay would be the only character to return for a sequel. When ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanagh spoke with Long in 2009, the actor seemed entirely on board with returning to the franchise.

"It's funny you say that because I remember leaving the screening when I first saw the movie and my manager, who was kind of like Jeremy Piven's character in Entourage a little bit, he had that energy, he was like, beaming, and I thought it was maybe just because the movie, because I was excited because I was like, 'Holy shit, this movie's so good,' and he goes, 'Sequel, baby! Gonna be a sequel!'" Long joked with ComicBook.com when asked about a sequel. "I think he was seeing the potential for, I don't know what, dollar signs maybe, so it was the first and really only time I thought about [a sequel]. And I think maybe [director] Sam [Raimi], I think we talked about it, like, setting you up for it. And I wonder, I always wonder if the movie had performed better would that have happened. But I never paid it that much more thought than that. So I certainly didn't think about what the character, I never gave it that much thought aside from obviously it would be cool to do."

He added, "He would probably, I don't know, if you witness something like that, you are forever changed. Thankfully, I don't have any frame of reference as to how."

Drag Me to Hell is streaming on STARZ.