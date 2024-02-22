Boy Kills World Trailer Reveals First Look at Sam Raimi-Produced Dystopian Thriller

Boy Kills World just released a brand-new trailer for Sam Raimi's wild action movie. Directed by Moritz Mohr, Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe star in this bloody slugfest. The IT actor plays "Boy" a man set out on revenge after his family meets a grisly fate. In a weird quirk for this genre, he's almost completely silent while all of this carnage erupts around him. A deadly woman is responsible for his personal tragedy and so he sets out to have his revenge. Skarsgård's character is trained by Yaya Ruhian as he needs training to survive this apocalyptic setting. It's all the kind of maximal treatment you would expect from a filmmaker like Raimi's stamp of approval.

Lionsgate feels good about the TIFF oddity, they said so in a release when it was acquired."From the opening frames, 'Boy Kills World' catapulted the Lionsgate team into a completely bonkers world masterfully created by Sam Raimi, Roy Lee, Bill Skarsgård and the incredibly dynamic cast and crew." Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate's Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions wrote at the time. "We could not be more excited to partner with our friends at Roadside to bring the delightful insanity to US audiences everywhere."

Bruce Campbell Confirms More Evil Dead

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

Longtime Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell has been in the news lately teasing new Evil Dead installments. He previously talked to ComicBook.com about his tonal preferences for Evil Dead projects. Despite his own inklings, he's happy to leave that up to whoever's behind the camera. While the first series was a bit of a straightforward horror tale, things got weirder as time goes on. Some people are fans of the first approach and others are fans of the second lane. Finding that balance can be a tough nut to crack. Here's what he had to say.

"We let the filmmakers decide. Sam puts it on their plate," Campbell said in our interview. "Fede Álvarez wanted to do a straight version, because the original Evil Dead is sort of melodramatic. [Evil Dead Rise director] Lee Cronin, his background is drama, I don't think he wanted any winking at the camera. And we don't ever try to put these guys beyond their comfort zone. I would like to see another Evil Dead 2-type movie. We've got a couple more in the pipeline and it would be nice to jolly it up a little bit, but we try to respect the filmmakers. If they're better at doing a straight horror, that's okay."

Doctor Strange 2 And Raimi's Impact

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Sam Raimi has been riding even higher since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters. That lean into the horror genre was a win for Marvel Studios. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Raimi about getting a little scary in the MCU. The director revealed that it was Kevin Feige's goal to take viewers on a journey they might never have been on before. His perspective was more based in the comics than anything else really.

"That's really what Marvel and Kevin Feige wanted to do: they wanted to make Multiverse of Madness their first Marvel entry into the horror film, kind of dipping their toe into the water," Raimi said. "But it wasn't supposed to be Earth-quaking, ground-shaking terror. It was supposed to be the kind of horror and scariness and spookiness you'd find in a Doctor Strange comic."

