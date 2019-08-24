Netflix Releases Breaking Bad Movie Trailer

Netflix on Saturday premiered the teaser trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, a Netflix Original movie premiering on the streaming service October 11.

The teaser sees Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) interrogated by police over the whereabouts of his longtime drug dealing associate Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), partner of infamous drug lord Walter White, a.k.a. Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston).

“The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” Netflix said in a statement. “This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

El Camino is set after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, “Felina,” which ended with Pinkman racing away from the scene of a meth-making operation in a 1978 Chevy lifted from Todd (Jesse Plemons).

Held prisoner and forced to make high-quality meth by Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) and his gang of white supremacists, Pinkman was freed only through the efforts of his former high school science teacher-turned-cooking partner White, who was outed as the southwest’s biggest supplier of meth months before his death from a stray bullet.

It is not yet known which Breaking Bad co-stars will join Paul and Baker in the franchise’s first film. Since word of the project was first publicized in November, Cranston has repeatedly teased his involvement: the star admitted to Today he has “no idea” where the future of the franchise goes next but said he would “love to do a Breaking Bad movie.”

Cranston later said on The Dan Patrick Show he would “absolutely” reprise his role under Gilligan.

“He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” Cranston said. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

In June, Cranston told ET he could appear “[in] a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know what [could happen].”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres October 11 on Netflix.