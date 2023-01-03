Brendan Fraser Mummy Movies Have New Streaming Home

In the two decades since The Mummy reboot starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, the action-adventure reboot has become even more popular, and it was a huge hit at the time too. Film fans who were young when the two movies were released are now adults that have a lot of nostalgia for them. The two movies, and the third film that arrived later and didn't feature Weisz, are staples of online film fandom and now they all have a new streaming home. Anyone eager to watch The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, via a streaming service have one choice now, Hulu, which began streaming all three titles at the start of the month.

With all the continued fan interest in The Mummy movies in recent years, and Fraser's own return to the spotlight thanks to his award-winning performance in The Whale, talk of the series and the potential for a new one has never been higher. Fraser has addressed it in recent times as well. While speaking with GQ in one of their trademark "Breaks Down Most Iconic Characters," he was asked briefly about returning for a new one, simply replying: "Absolutely. Got a script?"

Fraser has also been honest about working on the movies regarding a few topics, including the infamous visual effects of Dwayne Johnson's Scorpion King that has become an intense subject of mockery. The actor was quick to defend it and the visual effects artists that created it, but even he can admit it's not the best.

While fans may also be hoping and praying for a Mummy 4 with Fraser and Weisz returning, the studio's previous attempt at doing something with the franchise was Tom Cruise's abysmal reboot of the property. Fraser even sounded off previously on why he thinks that movie failed to connect with audiences in the same way as his original trio of movies.

"It is hard to make that movie," Fraser admitted to Variety. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

If you're eager to return to the thrill ride nature of those Mummy movies, head over to Hulu to give them a re-watch.