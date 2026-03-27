Brendan Fraser’s Iconic Fantasy Saga is Headed to HBO Max (And It’s Perfect Timing)

As movie fans, we’re all enjoying the Brendan Fraser renaissance. After years away from the spotlight, the actor returned, first notably appearing as Robotman in Titans and then Doom Patrol but then dominating in theaters once again with a string of great films, including The Whale for which he won an Academy Award. Things just keep getting better when it comes to the actor gracing the big screen with last year’s Rental Family and upcoming war film Pressure which will see him play Dwight D. Eisenhower. Fraser is also expected to return to one of his most beloved roles with a fourth The Mummy film expected in 2028 and it’s that role that makes April an exciting month to be a Fraser fan as the iconic franchise is headed to HBO Max

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On April 1st, the first three movies in The Mummy franchise — The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor — arrive to stream on HBO Max. The franchise, particularly the first film, 1999’s The Mummy, is a beloved classic, one that remains a fan favorite to this day with Fraser’s role as adventurer and treasure hunter Rick O’Connell deeply beloved and fans can’t wait to see him take up the character again.

Despite Not Being Out For 2 Years, Fans Are Already Hyped for The Mummy 4

Fans of The Mummy have been excited about the upcoming film since it was announced last fall, especially since Fraser and co-star Rachel Weisz were confirmed to return. While the two sequels to The Mummy weren’t necessarily as well received as the first film, the franchise in general has had an enduring audience and popularity which ensured excitement for the fourth installment. The film is also set to be directed by the Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, who have earned a lot of acclaim and fans for their revival of the Scream franchise as well as 2019’s Ready or Not. The fan excitement could very well translate to a huge box office win for The Mummy 4 when it comes out, as it is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 19, 2028. That’s a particularly solid time to open in theaters as it’s smack in midst of summer movie season.

Of course, that date is still two years out and there are a lot of details to be revealed about The Mummy 4 before then. The film does have the nostalgia factor as well as returning fan favorites in its corner, but ultimately the success of the film will come down to its story and overall quality. Until we know more, fans can make the wait a bit more bearable by streaming the first three films. And the timing of coming to HBO Max is practically perfect. The Mummy Returns celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and will be headed back to theaters on March 27th to celebrate and if you miss it, you can always just catch it on streaming in a few more days.

The first three films in The Mummy franchise arrive on HBO Max April 1st.

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