Billy Madison and Mortal Kombat Star Bridgette Wilson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Billy Madison, Mortal Kombat and more star Bridgette Wilson-Sampras has been revealed to have been battling ovarian cancer as revealed by husband Pete Sampras in a recent statement. Wilson was one of the major icons of the 1990s and 2000s with roles not only in Billy Madison (as love interest to Adam Sandler's titular character, Veronica Vaughn) and Mortal Kombat (as Sonya Blade), but with appearances in films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, House on Haunted Hill, and The Wedding Planner. But in a recent statement from husband and tennis star Pete Sampras, it's been revealed that she has been privately fighting against ovarian cancer.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person," Sampras revealed in an official statement announcing Wilson-Sampras' diagnosis released through the ATP. "However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what's been going on. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy." Sampras' full statement on Bridgette Wilson-Sampras' ovarian cancer diagnosis continues below.

A message from Pete 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZReXGOCUQs — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 29, 2023

Bridgette Wilson Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this," Sampras' statement continued while detailing how their family has been supporting Wilson-Sampras' battle. "However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about."

Ending the statement announcing Bridgette's cancer diagnosis, Sampras asks fans and the public for good thoughts and prayers as Bridgette continues her therapy, "With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you."

Wilson remains such an icon that she was most recently recruited into the Mortal Kombat video game franchise itself as a special costume for Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11 based on her portrayal of the character, so it's clear that she continues to make an impact all these years later.