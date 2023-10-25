Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Omni-Man Release Date

A new leak has revealed when Omni-Man, the first DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1, will formally be joining the roster. Just a few weeks back, NetherRealm Studios unveiled its first look of Omni-Man within MK1 alongside a broad November 2023 release window. Now, if this leak in question proves to be true, it looks like Mortal Kombat fans won't have to wait very long in November to finally play as Omni-Man for themselves.

Spotted by IGN, the Xbox digital games storefront has listed that Omni-Man will be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on Monday, November 6. This date is specified to be the early access release for Omni-Man, which is only available to those who purchase the entire MK1 Kombat Pack rather than buying Omni-Man separately. If true, this means that Omni-Man's general release would then be November 13. Currently, NetherRealm Studios hasn't verified that this launch date is accurate, but the fact that it has appeared on an official storefront means that what's being shown here is surely legitimate. Given that this date is also right around the corner, it suggests that we should hear something either way in the coming days.

In a general sense, this launch date for Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 would make sense for a variety of reasons. For starters, it does fall within the previous release window that NetherRealm outlined. Beyond this, though, Invincible, the series that Omni-Man hails from, is set to return for its second season on Prime Video next week on November 3. With this in mind, it's apparent that Omni-Man's arrival in Mortal Kombat 1 would be preferred to line up Invincible Season 2 as a way to promote both projects.

Upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Fighters

Outside of Omni-Man, NetherRealm Studios has already outlined the full slate of characters that will be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as DLC. In order, MK1 is set to see Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, and Homelander all join the game's expansive roster. Additionally, Tremor, Mavado, Johnny Cage, Ferra, and Khameleon will all be added to MK1 as Kameo fighters, which will prove to deepen the title's meta even further.

While these characters are all part of Mortal Kombat 1's first Kombat Pack, rumors and reports have suggested that a second wave of DLC will be coming further down the road. With Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm ended up releasing two different Kombat Packs to go along with a story expansion that was titled Aftermath. Previously, Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has stated that those within NetherRealm plan to support MK1 for a longer period of time when compared to MK11. With this in mind, it's obvious that more DLC fighters will surely be coming to the latest Mortal Kombat game in the years ahead. Still, NetherRealm itself likely won't talk about its long-term plans for DLC until some point in 2024.