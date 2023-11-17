The Marvels Introduces a Surprising New Avengers Character

The Marvels is now in theaters, and its plot provides a lot of details for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to chew on. The film contains quite a lot of Marvel Comics lore — and that includes a character with a tie to the pages of New Avengers. Obviously, spoilers for The Marvels lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Part of the film concerns Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) using their entangled superpowers to help save a Skrull colony on the planet Tarnax. The Skrulls need saving because Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) has decided to open up a jump point and siphon the planet's atmosphere, in order to transport it to Hala. A very small number of Skrulls escape the wreckage on Carol's ship — including Droge (Gary Lewis), the emperor of Tarnax's Skrull colony.

Who Is Marvel Comics' Dro'ge?

Dro'ge was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Jim Cheung, making his debut in 2008's New Avengers #40. The character was originally introduced as the Skrulls' "Head Priest of the Sciences', using his technology to study the members of the Illuminati when they were captured by the aliens. Dro'ge briefly tried to clone the heroes with DNA he acquired, but he instead decided to use their genetic material to expand the Super-Skrulls' abilities.

While Dro'ge did not have a similar role in this year's Secret Invasion miniseries, despite much of the series centering around the Avengers' DNA, we already know a bit about how Dro'ge is perceived in the larger MCU. He was very briefly mentioned by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) in Secret Invasion, but given the little-to-no impact that those two projects had on each other, there's no telling what effect the events of The Marvels will have on the Skrull population.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.