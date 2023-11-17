The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Reveals Favorite X-Men Scenes She Wants For The MCU (Exclusive)

The Marvels star Iman Vellani revealed her favorite X-Men scenes she'd like to see in the MCU. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast sat down for a lengthy interview with the Ms. Marvel actress. Over the course of our talk, she discussed Jonathan Hickman's recent run with the X-Men and lamented how far away from something like that the MCU really is. But, there's a ton of stories that Marvel Studios has to choose from when forming their take on the mutants. With that feature being a ways away, Kevin Feige and company have ample time to get their ducks in a row. But, Iman Vellani will be waiting there with some notes if they need them.

"Oh wow. There's so many. I have been reading a lot of X-Men lately, so forgive me," Vellani began I mean, okay, Krokoa in recent memory, honestly, what they're doing in the comics, it'd be sad for the end of that era, but that would be one, just like a whole gorgeous jungle-y island full of X-Men and all those portals. It's so beautifully drawn in Hickman's Run. I would love to see that adapted on screen"

Iman Vellani Excited About Mutant Possibilities

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Later in our conversation, the Ms. Marvel actress would also praise Grant Morrison's work with the X-Men. It seems like some of that DNA is already working its way into the MCU with the costumes in Deadpool 3.

"There's specific scenes from Grant Morrison's run that just adjust that scene. I want to see a lot of Emma Frost, her with the Stepford Cuckoos," she mused. "Their interactions are always my favorite. I love them calling her old, and she's like, 'I'm 27 actually,' and everything to do with her nose job. She's just such a specific character. There's moments with her and Angel and they're in a fitting room and they're trying on clothes. I just love those very grounded X-Men moments and then they go fight crime at the end of the day. It's amazing."

Check Out The First MCU Mutant

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

