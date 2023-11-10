The Marvels Reveals What Carol Danvers Was Doing Between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame

This weekend brings the long-awaited debut of The Marvels, the latest film set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to continuing narrative threads of a number of the franchise's Disney+ series, the film serves as the biggest follow-up yet to 2019's Captain Marvel. Fans have definitely been eager to discover more of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel's (Brie Larson) story — and The Marvels definitely helped in that regard. In particular, The Marvels is shedding light on the decades of canon between the first Captain Marvel and the MCU's present day. Obviously, spoilers for The Marvels below! Only look if you want to know!

One narrative beat of The Marvels concerns the estranged relationship between Carol and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), her surrogate niece who she hasn't seen since the 1990s. Monica has remained hurt that Carol didn't keep in touch with her, or even visit Earth, despite promising to do so when she left to help the Skrulls find a new home at the end of Captain Marvel. Midway through The Marvels, we learn why Carol stayed away from Earth for so long, only briefly returning to help the remaining Avengers during the plot of Avengers: Endgame.

What Happened After Captain Marvel?

As Carol explains, shortly after helping the Skrulls, she fulfilled her own personal promise to defeat the Supreme Intelligence, which had brainwashed her and stolen her memories. Carol flies to Hala and destroys the (comic-accurate) Supreme Intelligence — but doing so unintentionally sends Hala into disarray. The planet begins to be shut off from all of its natural resources, something that Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a Starforce agent who was in the fray of Carol's attack on Hala, tries to remedy decades later.

Carol tells Monica that she has remained embarrassed and haunted by the consequences of what happened on Hala, and that she didn't want to return home to Earth and have younger Monica view her in a less-than-positive light.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

