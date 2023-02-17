All 15 Titles Streaming for Hulu's 15th Anniversary in March 2023

Happy Hulu-versary! Starting March 1st, the streamer will celebrate its 15th anniversary with 15 premieres and finales from across TV and film. The month-long rollout of "buzzworthy premieres and finales" includes the streaming premiere of Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or-winning class warfare comedy, Triangle of Sadness; the complete first season of the British comedy horror Wreck, acquired from Fremantle; and the two-episode premiere of the new sketch comedy series History of the World, Part II, the 40-years later follow-up to Mel Brooks' 1981 film History of the World, Part I. Below, see the full list of 15 premieres and finales streaming throughout the month of March on Hulu:

Wreck: Complete Season 1 (Streaming Wednesday, March 1st)



Synopsis: Fremantle's UK series "Wreck" is a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard The MS Sacramentum cruise ship. The series follows 19-year-old new recruit, Jamie, as he infiltrates the 1000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid-charter. Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers. For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess... and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth.

Cast: The series stars Oscar Kennedy ("Ladhood") as Jamie, Thaddea Graham ("The Irregulars") as Vivian, Jack Rowan ("Noughts + Crosses") as Danny, Harriet Webb ("I May Destroy You") as Karen, Jodie Tyack ("The Window") as Pippa with new faces Louis Boyer as Sam, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Diego Andres as Jerome, Peter Claffey as Cormac, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Lily and Alice Nokes as Sophia.

Credits: Created and written by Ryan J. Brown, "Wreck" is produced by Chris Martin for Euston Films, part of Fremantle with support from Northern Ireland Screen. It is executive produced by Noemi Spanos for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Chris Baugh ("Boys from County Hell") directs and executive produces all six episodes.

Triangle of Sadness (Streaming Friday, March 3rd)

Synopsis: In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

The film has received three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Cast: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly De Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin and Woody Harrelson

Credits: Directed by Ruben Östlund.

Gulmohar (Streaming Friday, March 3rd)



Synopsis: "Gulmohar" revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home, and how this shift in their lives is a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities.

Cast: Suraj Sharma ("How I Met Your Father"), Sharmila Tagore ("Mississippi Masala"), Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Simran, Kaveri Seth ("A Suitable Boy") and Utsavi Jha

Credits: Directed by Rahul V. Chittella. Produced by Star Studios, Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar and Rahul V. Chitella. Written by Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V. Chittella.

History of the World, Part II (Streaming Monday, March 6th)



Synopsis: After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, "History of the World, Part I," with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

Cast: The series stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

Credits: Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Kevin Salter and Christie Smith are executive producers. Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Nick Kroll and Lance Bangs directed the 8-episode season. "History of the World, Part II" is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1 (Streaming Friday, March 10th)



Synopsis: Inspired by Tracy McMillan's life, "UnPrisoned" is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Kerry Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Cast: Kerry Washington ("Paige Alexander"), Delroy Lindo ("Edwin Alexander"), Marque Richardson ("Mal Kennedy"), Faly Rakotohavana ("Finn Alexander"), Jordyn McIntosh ("Little Paige")

Credits: The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser, who also serves as showrunner, Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (Streaming Friday, March 10th)



Synopsis: If you were famous and had a problem in the 1990s, Anthony Pellicano was the man you hired to make it go away. Hollywood's dirtiest private investigator didn't operate within the law to hide the sins of the rich and powerful. Pellicano's victims accused him of harassing and intimidating them – in some cases ruining their lives forever. Ultimately, Pellicano went to prison for wiretapping and racketeering but now he's out, and he's talking. The Times obtained nearly the entire FBI case file, including audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly. Using these tapes and confidential documents, "Sin Eater" investigates how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system and faced few consequences when Pellicano was exposed.

Credits: "Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano" is from Producer and Director John Pappas.

Boston Strangler (Streaming Friday, March 17th)



Synopsis: Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city's most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.

Cast: "Boston Strangler" stars two-time Oscar(R) nominee Keira Knightley ("The Imitation Game," "Pride & Prejudice"), Emmy(R) nominee Carrie Coon ("Fargo," "The Gilded Age"), Alessandro Nivola ("Amsterdam"), David Dastmalchian ("Dune"), Morgan Spector ("Homeland"), Bill Camp ("Joker"), and Academy Award(R) winner Chris Cooper ("Adaptation").

Credits: Written and directed by Matt Ruskin ("Crown Heights"), the film is produced by Ridley Scott ("The Martian"), Kevin J. Walsh ("House of Gucci"), Michael Pruss ("American Woman"), Josey McNamara ("Promising Young Woman"), and Tom Ackerley ("I, Tonya"), with Michael Fottrell ("The Fate of the Furious") and Sam Roston serving as executive producers. Sam Roston is overseeing for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2 (The Yellow Affair) (Streaming Wednesday, March 22nd)



Synopsis: With Caz torn over the predicament facing rural rainbow youth, and Anahera unmasking the macron bomber, Rūrangi's culture war intensifies between the transgender activists, farmers, and local Māori – all while ancestors from the past reach out to the living with unfinished business.

Cast: Elz Carrad, Āwhina Rose Henare Ashby, Ramon Te Wake, Aroha Rawson, Renee Lyons, Renée Sheridan, Cohen Holloway and Liam Coleman

Credits: "Rūrangi" showrunners are Max Currie ("Rūrangi") and Briar Grace-Smith ("Waru," "Cousins"). Series Writer is Cole Meyers and lead producer is Craig Gainsborough for Autonomouse. Co-producers are Tweedie Waititi, Graham Tipene, Lucean Lunare and Melissa Nickerson.

The Lesson Is Murder (Streaming Thursday, March 23rd)



Synopsis: "The Lesson Is Murder" follows psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students as they study convicted murderers, evaluating their personality traits and developing psychological profiles. In each episode, they interview witnesses, police, families of victims, and the murderer, analyzing violent serial offenders and probing their minds to understand why does a killer kill?

Credits: Executive produced by for ABC News Studios by Lisa Q. Wolfinger, Shawn Cuddy, Rushmore DeNooyer, Beth Hoppe. Produced by Kathy Minton, William Kerr.

Call Jane (Streaming Thursday, March 23rd)

Synopsis: In 1968 Chicago, with the city and the nation amid the political and civil upheaval, Joy (Elizabeth Banks), a conservative housewife and mother, is faced with a devastating diagnosis when her second pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition. Following an all-male hospital board's decision to deny an exemption for an abortion, which is, by law, illegal, Joy's search for a solution leads her to a clandestine group of women. Led by Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women's health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who envisions a day when all women will have access to safe, affordable abortions, this community of women ignites an awakening in Joy. Inspired by their compassion and commitment, Joy joins them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Wunmi Mosaku, Cory Michael Smith

Credits: Directed by Phyllis Nagy. Written by Haley Schore & Roshan Sethi

Up Here: Complete Season 1 (Streaming Friday, March 24th)



Synopsis: A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads.

Cast: Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, Scott Porter

Credits: "Up Here" is written by Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!", "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision") writing original songs. "Hamilton's" Thomas Kail directs and executive produces the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.

FX's Great Expectations (Streaming Sunday, March 26th)



Synopsis: "Great Expectations" is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, Dickens' novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

Cast: Fionn Whitehead stars as "Pip," leading a stellar cast featuring Olivia Colman as "Miss Havisham," Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Matt Berry, Tom Sweet and Chloe Lea.

Credits: Steven Knight serves as writer, and also executive producer alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe. Brady Hood and Samira Radsi serve as directors. Great Expectations is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

Love Island UK: Season 9 Finale (Streaming Sunday, March 26th)



Synopsis: Returning to South Africa, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Villa, by brand new host Maya Jama.

Voiced by famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling, viewers will once again be glued to screens as more singletons desire, date and dump potential suitors from the Island.

As the couples attempt to steal hearts and win over the nation, one pair will ultimately be victorious and be crowned the "Love Island" winners.

Credits: "Love Island" is co-owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1 (Streaming Thursday, March 30th)



Synopsis: "RapCaviar Presents" is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today's most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this seven-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist's perspective.

Credits: The series will be Executive Produced by Karam Gill, who will also serve as Creative Director; Steve Rivo, who will also serve as showrunner; Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, who are overseeing creative on the show for Spotify; and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Av Accius, Jeremiah Murphy and Marcus A. Clarke serve as Co-EPs. Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as episodic Directors.

Rye Lane (Streaming Friday, March 31st)



Synopsis: From director Raine Allen-Miller, "Rye Lane" is a romantic comedy that stars David Jonsson ("Industry," "Deep State") and Vivian Oparah ("Class," "The Rebel"), as Dom and Yas, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Karene Peter, Benjamin Sarpong-Broni, Malcolm Atobrah, Alice Hewkin, Simon Manyonda, Poppy Allen-Quarmby.

Credits: Searchlight Pictures, BBC Film, and BFI present "Rye Lane," a DJ Films and Turnover Films production. Written by Nathan Bryon & Tom Melia, and directed by Raine Allen-Miller, the film is produced by Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo and Damian Jones.