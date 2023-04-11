The Marvels: Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel Sequel Focus

The Marvels star Brie Larson talked about the themes of her Captain Marvels sequel. Good Morning America hosted the teaser trailer for the MCU movie following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Marvels will focus on the "complexities of the character" with Carol Danvers. Talking to GMA, Larson explained how much has changed since Captain Marvel and how that first movie only gave fans a taste of what to expect from her hero. Adding to the intrigue is the presence of Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in The Marvels. Some relationships are in need of some maintenance and some need to begin in earnest. But, it seems like Larson's Avenger is up for the challenge. Check out what she had to say right here.

Larson said, "The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time."

"I am so lucky that I get to play pretend with my job," she continued on the show. "The fact that I'm an actor came from me being a small child and saying it to my mom. I feel like sitting here on this couch talking about these projects is honoring this inner child inside of me. I have a very vivid interior world and it's something that I've cultivated and is very special to me,"

How Will The Marvels Unfold?

Marvel dropped a new synopsis for the Captain Marvel sequel as the trailer turns up the heat: "In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

"The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells."

