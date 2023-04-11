The Marvels: Carol Danvers' New Costume Has Surprising Marvel Comics Roots

The first trailer for The Marvels was released on Tuesday, providing the best look yet at the new Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. The Marvels follows the ongoing stories of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into an unlikely partnership, and the possibilities for what that can entail have seemed to be endless. As the first trailer reveals, that includes a surprising — and comic-accurate — new costume for Carol.

Towards the end of the trailer, Carol can be seen wearing a darker red and blue suit, with a giant gold star emblem in the middle. The suit appears to be a visual homage to two previous Captain Marvel suits — the original suit worn by Walter Lawson / Mar-Vell, as well as Genis-Vell.

Who is Marvel's Mar-Vell?

Created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan in 1967's Marvel Super-Heroes #12, Mar-Vellwas the original Silver Age incarnation of Captain Marvel, taking on the mantle up until his death in 1982. Walter Lawson is a Kree soldier who moonlights as a Earth-bound superhero, and later becomes a member of the Avengers and the Defenders.

Mar-Vell did briefly already appear in the MCU, with Annette Bening playing Wendy Lawson, a genderbent version of the character who was revealed to really be the evil Supreme Intelligence, in Captain Marvel.

Who is Marvel's Genis-Vell?

Created by Ron Marz and Ron Lim in 1993's Silver Surfer Annual #6, Genis-Vell is the son of Mar-Vell, and the sister of fellow superhero Phyla-Vell. The character has held many mantles over the years, including Captain Marvel, Legacy, and Photon.

What is The Marvels about?

In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

Are you excited for The Marvels? What do you think of Carol Danvers' new costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvels will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.