Brie Larson's Stunt Double Shares Epic Captain Marvel Stunt Concept Video

The scale of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects results in a lot of work being created and conceived that never makes it to the big screen. All of the various "Making of" books usually showcase a lot of this, but some of it can't make it into a book. Some of this are the stunt concepts created by the stunt team ahead of production, with stunt performer Joanna Bennett revealed an incredible collection of ideas that cooked up ahead or production on 2019's Captain Marvel. Bennett doubled for Brie Larson in the film and looks like a superhero in her own right. Check out the video below!

Bennett doubled for Larson in both her 2019 solo film and in Avengers: Endgame as well. She's no stranger to doubling for other comic book heroes though, providing double work for Karen Gillan in both Endgame and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Emily VanCamp in Captain America: Civil War, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Justice League, plus both Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman in Aquaman. She even doubled for Taylor Swift in the "Bad Blood" music video.

Larson won the "Best Fight" award at the 2019 MTV movie and TV awards for her fight with Gemma Chan in Captain Marvel, and the actress brought both Bennet and her other double Renae Moneymaker on stage to accept the award.

"I wanted to take this moment to really say thank you to two women who are standing here beside me," Larson said when accepting the award (H/T Insider). "These are the women that trained me and were also the stunt doubles for 'Captain Marvel.' I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline of who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel.'"

Bennett added, "It was such an honor to work on this film and it was just so exciting to be a part of bringing such a strong female character to life and to be able to do it together just made it such a very special experience for all of us," Bennett said.

It's unclear if Bennett will return to double for Larson on the Captain Marvel sequel, but the film is already scheduled for release and will arrive on July 8th, 2022.

