Bruce Campbell Addresses Why He's Never Hosted the Oscars

Tonight sees the premiere of Discontinued, a series from Fubo's Maximum Effort Channel. It's a show that centers on products that were introduced to the world with a lot of hype, and might even have briefly been popular, but are now discontinued. It isn't the first time Campbell has played host, whether it's at convention events or on his Last Fan Standing game show. During a recent conversation in support of Discontinued, ComicBook.com asked why he hasn't been tapped to host the Academy Awards or some other big awards show.

Campbell, who has been a cult hero since The Evil Dead was released and has starred in dozens of films and TV shows since, said he still doesn't think he's a big enough star for that kind of gig. Citing huge late-night hosts who have hosted the Oscars in the past, Campbell says he thinks a lot of Hollywood still doesn't know who he is.

"That's sort of a rarefied air. You need to be a Johnny Carson type or a Jimmy Kimmel type," Campbell told ComicBook.com. "They need to know who the hell you are. There's too many people in mainstream Hollywood who have no idea who I am, and I'm way cool with that. But hosting is fun! I got my Screen Actors Guild card going this sort of stuff back in Detroit, doing training films with automobiles. So it's a very familiar world and I've been touring, for ten years, a game show called Last Fan Standing. We do it live in theaters. So yeah, I've practiced hosting in recent years, it's fun!"

Discontinued will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo this Thursday, November 30th at 8:00PM ET. Starting the following week, episodes will move to Wednesdays (12/6 being the first) at 9:00PM ET. Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.