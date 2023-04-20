Bruce Campbell Teases "Evil Dead Bible" Will Map Out Franchise Future

Be prepared to see a lot more from the Evil Dead franchise in the coming years. The cult favorite horror series has been around since the '80s, but the recent wave of films in the franchise have had decade-long gaps between them. This weekend's Evil Dead Rise arrives 10 years after 2013's Evil Dead reboot film, with the series Ash vs. Evil Dead running for a few seasons in-between. Going forward, franchise creator Sam Raimi isn't planning on making fans wait 10 years between movies, working with his brother to map out an "Evil Dead Bible" that will lay the groundwork for everything to come.

Original Evil Dead star and horror icon Bruce Campbell may not be in Evil Dead Rise, but he's still very involved with the franchise and remains close friends with Raimi. During an interview with AV Club ahead of Evil Dead Rise's theatrical debut, Campbell opened up about the work the Raimi brothers are putting into the future of the franchise.

"The only problem with that is that it can get out of hand and if we jump into that world too quickly, it's hard to get it back," Campbell said. "I think the stories will progress a little more now. We're going to try and do them more like every two or three years rather than every 10 years. It's also the first time Sam is working with his brother Ivan to create an overall Bible that will give future writers and directors an idea of where this thing should go next to potentially tie in some of these stories. So I think it's going to get a little more tied in as the years go by. But because it's all about the books. It could be a book in the past, a book in the future. It's yet to be determined."

Evil Dead Rise is the fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise and is already looking to be a success at the box office. Between its earning potential and rave reviews, it wouldn't be surprising to see another Evil Dead hitting theaters in the next couple of years. With Raimi's current Evil Dead Bible project, getting new films and shows into development will be a lot easier.

