Bruce Campbell Pitched Sgt. Rock Vs The Army of the Dead Movie to Sam Raimi (Exclusive)

About a year ago, Bruce Campbell made his superhero comics-writing debut. But despite having appeared in a number of Marvel movies, Campbell's first foray into writing superheroes was for DC, where he worked with artist Eduardo Risso on DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead. The series, which was recently released as a collected edition, is exactly what it says on the tin: DC's classic wartime hero Sgt. Rock facing off against an army of the undead. The story begins in Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are flanked on all fronts by the combined Allied forces, and defeat seems inevitable. In a last-ditch effort to turn the tide of the war, Hitler and his team of evil scientists create a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, creating an army of the dead even stronger than they were in life. Sgt. Rock, hero of the European Theatre, and his Easy Company find themselves dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they've encountered yet: Nazi Zombies.

Despite more recent depictions of Sgt. Rock as a grizzled, aging war veteran, it sounds like Campbell would want to see a younger leading man for the role, suggesting that the role could go to one of the Hemsworth brothers. What role that would leave open for Campbell in the film is anybody's guess.

"Man, that's a Michael Bay movie if I've ever seen one," Campbell told ComicBook.com. "You get one of the Hemsworth boys -- you get the cheaper one to play Sgt. Rock. It's a Brad Pitt-y kind of role. You need that tough guy blond dude."

"Oh my God, I think that it came out just now as a graphic novel, they put all is issues together, and I want to put that on Michael Bay's desk and be like, 'Dude, get going, start prep,'" Campbell added.

And, yes, before you asked, Campbell already pitched it to Sam Raimi, whose own undead series -- The Evil Dead -- introduced Raimi to the world.

"I gave it to Sam Raimi. I said 'Sam, your next movie,'" Campbell said, but he suggested that Raimi wasn't interested in taking on the project. Maybe producing Evil Dead remakes and making Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is close enough to a DC/zombies crossover that the director feels like he's already been there and done it.

