Bruce Campbell Confirms Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Characters Are Same Person, Reveals New Marvel Talks (Exclusive)

Bruce Campbell has had multiple roles in multiple Marvel movies directed by Sam Raimi, from Spider-Man to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it sounds like it may have actually been one recurring role. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Campbell ahead of the debut of his new show, Discontinued. During the interview, ComicBook.com asked about the theory that Campbell is a version of Mysterio, the illusionist villain played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home, from somewhere else in the multiverse, a theory that stems from Raimi's supposed plans to have Campbell play Mysterio Spider-Man 4, before the film was ultimately scrapped in favor of a franchise reboot. Campbell answered the question by first suggesting we may be overestimating his knowledge of the Marvel universe.

"You're assuming that I know anything about Marvel lore, and I appreciate that," Campbell said. "I watched Doctor Strange in a movie theater, and I was like, 'What the flying hell are they talking about?" And then there was a guy who was an assistant type guy, and I was talking to him about it, and I go, 'Man, there's a lot of words, a lot of dialogue,' and he goes, 'Oh, no, no. I needed all of that. I needed to know all of that. I'm so grateful for that movie.' And I'm like, 'OK pal.' So, yeah, I don't know."

Bruce Campbell is a Part of Marvel's Multiverse.

Despite that, Campbell explained that his cameos in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are all connected through the multiverse. "The cameos are like, in the Spider-Man movies -- if you know anything about the multiverse, you know now, retroactively, I'm in the multiverse now because of Doctor Strange. I'm not a pizza vendor, OK? That would be a massive mistake to think I'm just a pizza vendor, or an usher, or a ring announcer, or a maître d'. It's called the multiverse, my friend. So, yes, he is the same character, but we don't know who he really is. It has not been revealed yet. I just got off the phone with the guys at Marvel, and we're getting close to finding out."

Does that mean he is a version of Mysterio from somewhere in the multiverse? Perhaps the same universe that Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire, comes from? "I can't confirm or deny," Campbell says.

Bruce Campbell hosts Discontinued

Discontinued will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo this Thursday, November 30th at 8:00 PM ET. Starting the following week, episodes will move to Wednesdays (12/6 being the first) at 9:00 PM ET. Maximum Effort Channel, curated by Ryan Reynolds and the Maximum Effort team in partnership with Fubo, is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy movies are currently streaming on Netflix and Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+.