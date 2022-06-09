Bruce Campbell to Make DC Comics Debut With Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead

✖

Actor, director, and cultural icon Bruce Campbell is headed to the world of DC Comics. On Thursday, DC announced that Campbell will be writing DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead, an upcoming six-issue miniseries under the publisher's DC Horror banner. With art by Eduardo Risso, the miniseries will recontextualize the adventures of Sgt. Rock, who has been a mainstay of DC since being created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1959's Our Army at War #83. DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead #1 will be released on September 27th.

In DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead, the story begins in Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are flanked on all fronts by the combined Allied forces, and defeat seems inevitable. In a last-ditch effort to turn the tide of the war, Hitler and his team of evil scientists create a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, creating an army of the dead even stronger than they were in life. Sgt. Rock, hero of the European Theatre, and his Easy Company find themselves dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they've encountered yet: Nazi Zombies.

Issue #1 of DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead will feature a main cover from Gary Frank (Supergirl), with a "Duffel Bag Gore" variant cover drawn by Frank Quitely (The Authority). There will also be a variant cover drawn by Francesco Francavilla (Batman: Black Mirror), a 1:25 variant from Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), a 1:50 variant drawn by Chris Mooneyham (Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox), a 1:100 variant by Pia Guerra (Y: The Last Man).

This will mark Campbell's first comic since his Dark Horse adaptation of his film Man with the Screaming Brain.

"I'm writing a comic book for a major comic book company right now," Campbell revealed while appearing on Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew podcast in late 2021. "And it's six issues that you've gotta plot out. And I cannot just sit there with a pen in my mouth... looking at a blank page... I want to figure it out scene by scene and know where the story's going. Cause I can actually step back from that board and look at the entire story and go, 'Hmm, that first part's a little lopsided... ohh that middle's a little fat over there.' So you can get to it before you even write a word. It still may suck, granted, but I like going in with some kind of discipline. I'll start early in the morning and by noon my brain is leaking out through my nose and it's time to cut the grass or go swimming or something physical."

DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army of the Dead #1 will be released on September 27th wherever comics are sold.