Evil Dead: The Game Releases Army of Darkness Update, Patch Notes Revealed
After several teases hinting at new content coming to Evil Dead: The Game, Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive revealed this week the full patch notes for the update centered around the Army of Darkness movie from the Evil Dead series. Those familiar with the film will already have an idea of what the means, but to spell things out for everyone, the patch notes detailed everything from a new map to more weapons as well as a totally new game mode for players to experience.
Given that this can be regarded as the first big update the game's gotten since its release, the patch notes accompanying this update are expectedly lengthy. That said, you can check out all of the changes and new additions below which make up the Army of Darkness update currently available for all players.
New Content
- New Map: Castle Kandar
- Two new weapons: Mace and Explosive Crossbow
- New Outfits for both Survivor and Demon
- Necromancer Gilded Attire
- Henry The Red Scottish Vibe
- Lord Arthur Battle Prep
- Ash Williams S-Mart and Gallant Knight (sold separately)
- New Game Mode: Exploration
- Added option to buy and customize Screamers
- Necromancer Screamer image
New Features
- Push to talk (PC)
- Added FX for stunned units
- Added FX for the car when it disappears
- Added functionality in collection for when outfits/characters are not unlocked.
- Added options for Settings
- AntiAliasing quality (PC)
- Motion Blur (PC)
- Control Sensitivity
- Performance Mode (quality mode) in Xbox Series S
- Fix for 16:9 y 16:10 resolutions
- Change the Master of crossbow skill to affect all crossbows in the game
- General bug fixes
Balance Changes
Ranged Weapon Damage Changes
- Shotgun Epic – 65 to 45
- Shotgun Legendary – 85 to 55
- Boomstick Rare – 60 to 45
- Boomstick Epic – 70 to 50
- Boomstick Legendary – 95 to 60
- Hunting Rifle Rare – 255 to 240
- Hunting Rifle Epic -265 to 250
- Hunting Rifle Legendary – 285 to 265
- Revolver Rare – 170 to 155
- Revolver Epic – 180 to 165
- Revolver Legendary- 200 to 180
- Handgun Rare – 75 to 60
- Handgun Epic – 85 to 70
- Handgun Legendary – 105 to 85
- Crossbow Rare – 270 to 255
- Crossbow Epic – 280 to 260
- Crossbow Legendary – 300 to 280
- Sawgun Rare – 170 to 155
- Sawgun Epic – 180 to 165
- Sawgun Legendary – 200 to 180
- Lever action rifle Rare – 140 to 125
- Lever action rifle Epic – 150 to 135
- Lever action rifle Legendary – 170 to 150
- Blunderbuss Rare – 255 to 240
- Blunderbuss Epic – 265 to 250
- Blunderbuss Legendary – 285 to 265
- Double barrel Rare – 57 to 42
- Double barrel Epic – 67 to 52
- Double barrel Legendary – 87 to 67
- Melee Weapon Dismemberment Damage
- Chainsaw Common – 75 to 77
- Chainsaw Rare – 76 to 79
- Chainsaw Epic – 77 to 81
- Chainsaw Legendary – 80 to 85
Supports
- Support Range – 5m to 8m (Apply to teammates Amulets and Shemp's)
Possessed Unit Damage
- Berserker – 35 to 45
- Demi-Eligos – 50 to 60
- Eligos – 60 to 65
Cars
- Possessed Car percentage of Infernal Energy subtracted per hit – 20% to 10%
- Car Damage to survivors – 175 to 200
Infernal Energy Unites Possession Cost
- Warlord – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -20 to -60 / Maintain Cost: -0.15 to -0.4
- Puppeteer – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -40 to -60 / Maintain Cost: -0.35 to -0.4
- Necromancer – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -20 to -60 / Maintain Cost: -0.15 to -0.4
- Warlord – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -70 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.8
- Puppeteer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -70 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.8
- Necromancer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -70 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.8
Infernal Energy Units Possession Cost at Events (Page, Dagger, Necro)
- Puppeteer – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -40 to -20 / Maintain Cost: -0.35 to -0.15
- Warlord – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -50 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.35
- Puppeteer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -50 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.35
- Necromancer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -50 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.35
Possessed Unites Balance
- Warlord – Basic Unit Balance: 400 to 325
- Puppeteer – Basic Unit Balance: 330 to 270
- Necromancer- Basic Unit Balance: 400 to 350
- Warlord – Elite Unit Balance: 625 to 525
- Puppeteer – Elite Unit Balance: 550 to 450
- Necromancer – Elite Unit Balance: 550 to 500
Demon Upgrade: Possession
- Possession costs have been raised across categories to include: Maintaining possession cost reduction, Possession initial cost reduction and Possession balance. Cost scale upwards from levels 1 to 5.
- Warlord and Necromancer have a required threat level 6 to unlock Possession Upgrade.
Demon Upgrade: Boss
- Boss unit will have increased damage and health on Level 4 and Level 5 for Boss Upgrade
Demon Vision
- Demon Vision Upgrade has increased distance at Level 1 (5m), Level 2 (10m), and Level 3 (15m).
- Basic Demon vision has been reduced from 100 m to 85m.
Skill Changes
- Puppeteer – Puppet Master: Invigorating Possession: The amount of energy recovered per hit has been changed from 0.5 to 1 at level one of this skill and from 1 to 2 at level two.
- Ed – Weapon Master: Crossbows: The extra damage has been decreased from 20 to 10%.
- Kelly – Battle Frenzy: The extra damage per stack has increased from 1% to 2%.
- Scotty – Thunder Thrust: Damage has increased from 100 to 150.
- Lord Arthur – Fuel the Fire: Extra duration per finisher has increased from 3 to 5s.