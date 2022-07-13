Evil Dead: The Game Releases Army of Darkness Update, Patch Notes Revealed

After several teases hinting at new content coming to Evil Dead: The Game, Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive revealed this week the full patch notes for the update centered around the Army of Darkness movie from the Evil Dead series. Those familiar with the film will already have an idea of what the means, but to spell things out for everyone, the patch notes detailed everything from a new map to more weapons as well as a totally new game mode for players to experience.

Given that this can be regarded as the first big update the game's gotten since its release, the patch notes accompanying this update are expectedly lengthy. That said, you can check out all of the changes and new additions below which make up the Army of Darkness update currently available for all players.

New Content

New Map: Castle Kandar

Two new weapons: Mace and Explosive Crossbow

New Outfits for both Survivor and Demon

Necromancer Gilded Attire



Henry The Red Scottish Vibe



Lord Arthur Battle Prep



Ash Williams S-Mart and Gallant Knight (sold separately)

New Game Mode: Exploration

Added option to buy and customize Screamers

Necromancer Screamer image

New Features

Push to talk (PC)

Added FX for stunned units

Added FX for the car when it disappears

Added functionality in collection for when outfits/characters are not unlocked.

Added options for Settings

AntiAliasing quality (PC)



Motion Blur (PC)



Control Sensitivity



Performance Mode (quality mode) in Xbox Series S



Fix for 16:9 y 16:10 resolutions

Change the Master of crossbow skill to affect all crossbows in the game

General bug fixes

Balance Changes

Ranged Weapon Damage Changes

Shotgun Epic – 65 to 45

Shotgun Legendary – 85 to 55

Boomstick Rare – 60 to 45

Boomstick Epic – 70 to 50

Boomstick Legendary – 95 to 60

Hunting Rifle Rare – 255 to 240

Hunting Rifle Epic -265 to 250

Hunting Rifle Legendary – 285 to 265

Revolver Rare – 170 to 155

Revolver Epic – 180 to 165

Revolver Legendary- 200 to 180

Handgun Rare – 75 to 60

Handgun Epic – 85 to 70

Handgun Legendary – 105 to 85

Crossbow Rare – 270 to 255

Crossbow Epic – 280 to 260

Crossbow Legendary – 300 to 280

Sawgun Rare – 170 to 155

Sawgun Epic – 180 to 165

Sawgun Legendary – 200 to 180

Lever action rifle Rare – 140 to 125

Lever action rifle Epic – 150 to 135

Lever action rifle Legendary – 170 to 150

Blunderbuss Rare – 255 to 240

Blunderbuss Epic – 265 to 250

Blunderbuss Legendary – 285 to 265

Double barrel Rare – 57 to 42

Double barrel Epic – 67 to 52

Double barrel Legendary – 87 to 67

Melee Weapon Dismemberment Damage

Chainsaw Common – 75 to 77

Chainsaw Rare – 76 to 79

Chainsaw Epic – 77 to 81

Chainsaw Legendary – 80 to 85

Supports

Support Range – 5m to 8m (Apply to teammates Amulets and Shemp's)

Possessed Unit Damage

Berserker – 35 to 45

Demi-Eligos – 50 to 60

Eligos – 60 to 65

Cars

Possessed Car percentage of Infernal Energy subtracted per hit – 20% to 10%

Car Damage to survivors – 175 to 200

Infernal Energy Unites Possession Cost

Warlord – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -20 to -60 / Maintain Cost: -0.15 to -0.4

Puppeteer – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -40 to -60 / Maintain Cost: -0.35 to -0.4

Necromancer – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -20 to -60 / Maintain Cost: -0.15 to -0.4

Warlord – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -70 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.8

Puppeteer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -70 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.8

Necromancer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -70 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.8

Infernal Energy Units Possession Cost at Events (Page, Dagger, Necro)

Puppeteer – Basic Unit Initial Cost: -40 to -20 / Maintain Cost: -0.35 to -0.15

Warlord – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -50 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.35

Puppeteer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -50 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.35

Necromancer – Elite Unit Initial Cost: -30 to -50 / Maintain Cost: -0.3 to -0.35

Possessed Unites Balance

Warlord – Basic Unit Balance: 400 to 325

Puppeteer – Basic Unit Balance: 330 to 270

Necromancer- Basic Unit Balance: 400 to 350

Warlord – Elite Unit Balance: 625 to 525

Puppeteer – Elite Unit Balance: 550 to 450

Necromancer – Elite Unit Balance: 550 to 500

Demon Upgrade: Possession

Possession costs have been raised across categories to include: Maintaining possession cost reduction, Possession initial cost reduction and Possession balance. Cost scale upwards from levels 1 to 5.

Warlord and Necromancer have a required threat level 6 to unlock Possession Upgrade.

Demon Upgrade: Boss

Boss unit will have increased damage and health on Level 4 and Level 5 for Boss Upgrade

Demon Vision

Demon Vision Upgrade has increased distance at Level 1 (5m), Level 2 (10m), and Level 3 (15m).

Basic Demon vision has been reduced from 100 m to 85m.

Skill Changes