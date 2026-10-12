Cable Creator Just Responded to Those Rumors Josh Brolin Is Returning for Deadpool 4

While there have been many great Marvel movie characters over the years, one whose return fans continue to clamor for is Cable, who is rumored to appear in the next Deadpool movie. Despite being a prominent figure in Marvel’s X-Men comics, Cable has only appeared in a single live-action movie. Josh Brolin was cast to play the character in Deadpool 2, where he perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds’ frenetic and irreverent Wade Wilson. The decision to leave Cable out of Deadpool & Wolverine was not a popular one with fans, who desperately wanted Josh Brolin’s iteration of the character to return, especially as it would have established him within the wider MCU. Now, rumors that the character will reappear in the next Deadpool movie have begun to circulate, and while it may be wishful thinking on fans’ part, it’s clear that Josh Brolin’s Cable return is a hugely popular idea.

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Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of both Cable and Deadpool, has now weighed in on the rumors about Brolin’s return in the next Deadpool movie. Speaking with The Direct at MultiCon 2026, Liefeld expressed his own interest in Brolin’s return, stating that he believes there’s “so much more meat on those bones” when it comes to the actor’s portrayal of Cable. However, he expressed doubt over the actual likelihood of it happening, explaining that Brolin’s sought-after status might be a stumbling block. Liefeld says that “the great thing about Josh Brolin” is that “he doesn’t need comic book movies[…] Josh can afford to never be in another movie again, because he is one of the most sought-after actors.” However, Liefeld expressed his personal interest and hope that Brolin would return if asked, so Cable’s appearance in Deadpool 4 is still a distinct possibility.

Why Josh Brolin’s Return As Cable Is So Important For The MCU

Josh Brolin’s performance as Cable proved him one of the best castings in Fox’s X-Men movies, rivalling even Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. While Cable’s Deadpool 2 story cemented Brolin’s version as a fan favorite, calls for his return have so far gone unanswered. With the next Deadpool movie seemingly a long way off, it’s unclear how likely we are to see Brolin in the role again. However, bringing him back as Cable is actually incredibly important, not just for the fans but also for the MCU and the actor himself.

Brolin was note-perfect as Cable in Deadpool 2, and did the complex character justice in a way that few fans would ever have thought possible. It was also one of Brolin’s only superhero performances to actually prove successful, with his turn as major MCU villain Thanos being his other successful comic book movie role. Allowing Brolin to shine as a hero — and in a role where his actual likeness is used — is a better use of his talents, and Cable is the perfect character. That, combined with the near-universal fan demand for his return, should be more than enough to prompt Marvel to do everything in their power to secure Brolin as Cable for Deadpool 4.

Whether it will actually happen seems to be entirely hypothetical at the moment, as Deadpool 4 appears to still be a long way off. However, with Rob Liefeld gushing about Brolin’s Cable performance and about his personal appreciation for the actor, fans are at least encouraged that even some of the creative powers behind the character are backing his return. Though Josh Brolin didn’t show up in Deadpool & Wolverine as Cable, the MCU’s Mutant Saga would be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce his take on the character. Allowing Brolin to play a prominent role in the MCU’s next chapter as Cable would be a perfect way to get fans even more excited about the franchise’s future, as it would perfectly pay off the continued cries for his return to the role.