Rumored MCU Special Presentations May Hint at More Major X-Men Setup

New rumors of two MCU Special Presentations may well hint at some pretty major X-Men setup. After Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we’re officially on the cusp of the Mutant Saga. Sadie Sink is officially the MCU’s Jean Grey, while Heartstopper star Kit Connor is reportedly in talks for Cyclops. But one thing’s for sure; the Mutant Saga will be very different, not least because it won’t have the same number of Disney+ TV shows. Marvel (and Lucasfilm) both appear to be dialing down on those.

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Scooper James Mack has taken to social media to tease that we may well be getting more MCU Special Presentations, though; he claims two are in development, to be released in 2027. “One solo project and the other is about a team.” Fellow scooper Jeff Sneider has backed this up on hit Hot Mic podcast, noting he’s heard one is set to begin filming in February. “I heard that the code name was like the Ahmmed Stone or the Amit Stone,” he added.

The MCU’s Special Presentations Could Be More Major X-Men Setup

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Working titles tend to have some sort of loose relationship with the actual productions, so this could well be an important clue. Unfortunately, either name could easily work. It’s possible Sneider has heard the name “Ammit,” which refers to an Egyptian god – a member of the Ennead in Moon Knight. If this is the case, the working title could allude to a much-anticipated Moon Knight sequel. Marvel appear to have drifted away from TV shows after Daredevil: Born Again, so it would make sense for Oscar Isaac’s hero to return in a Special Presentation instead.

There is, however, another possibility – one that seems a little more probable. As noted by Murphy’s Multiverse, In X-Men comics,Ahmet Abdol is a mutant with the power to turn into living stone, and he theorized many of the ancient gods were actually mutants. Given we’re at the dawn of the Mutant Saga, it’s entirely possible Marvel will retcon some ancient pantheons as early mutants, and that would easily set up villains like Apocalypse and Mr. Sinister (Abdol has connections with them both). This would be a smart way of revealing mutants existed in the MCU all along, they just hadn’t been noticed; the comics themselves have hinted many ancient “mystical” groups were actually mutants.

Interestingly, the Living Monolith is strongly tied to the Summers family – albeit more to Cyclops’ brother Havok than to Scott Summers himself. Still, I can’t help raising an eyebrow at a working title potentially alluding to the Living Monolith so soon after we get casting information for Cyclops. To me, then, an X-Men connection in this Special Presentation feels the more likely scenario; perhaps a story featuring Cyclops and Havok, one that sets up the Mutant Saga by revealing mutants have existed on Earth-616 for millennia.