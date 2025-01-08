Deadpool Creator Comments on Cable Being Left Out of Third Film (and It’s Harsh)

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld is not known for mincing words and today is no exception. In a social media post Liefeld threw shade at Marvel Studios’ Deadpool movie threequel Deadpool & Wolverine, for not including another one of his famous Marvel Comics creations: Cable. Fans on Twitter X have been debating the rumor that James Gunn’s DC Studios is looking at Marvel Studios’ Thanos actor Josh Brolin for the role of DC big bad, Darkseid. Famed fan artists Bosslogic shared some concept art of Brolin as Darkseid; when one fan seemed intrigued by the prospect of the DCU snatching Brolin from the MCU, Rob Liefeld had this line of gas to toss on the fire:

“Shouldn’t have blocked him from Deadpool & Wolverine. All time boner move.”

Cable not having any presence in Deadpool & Wolverine threw a lot of fans. Cable forming a relationship with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was the entire odd-pair arc of Deadpool 2; Cable’s ability to transport across time makes him an ideal partner for a multiverse adventure; at the very least, you would think Brolin – an actor who’s played pivotal roles in both Disney-Fox and Marvel Studios franchises – would’ve made some kind of cameo appearance.

And yet, Brolin was shown no love in the form of an invitation to join Deadpool & Wolverine. Even before the film’s release, Brolin jokingly(?) indicated that he felt some kind of way about being left out, explaining to Collider that it was “Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn’t like me? I don’t think that’s the reason. I don’t know. Maybe.”

In a different interview with Bingeworthy TV, Brolin did say that “I so wanted to be in that movie,” when it came to Deadpool & Wolverine. Still, there are a lot of MCU fans who truly believe that Brolin’s Cable could (will?) show up again in event-level projects like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, providing yet another crucial bridge between the old Fox X-Men Universe and whatever X-Men reboot Marvel Studios has in the works. Brolin’s Marvel movie opportunities are far from over.

It’s perfectly understandable why Cable wasn’t included in Deadpool & Wolverine – a reason made clear by the very title of the film. Deadpool and Wolverine are each characters that can carry their own respective films, so teaming them up together was another short of a monumental multi-franchise crossover. While Cable has been a major pivotal player in Marvel Comics since the late 1980s, mainstream audiences only got to kind of know a simplified version of him in Deadpool 2 (the film cut most of his bizarre X-Men connections). MCU fans finally started to get to know the “real” Cable and his origins during some recurring appearances in the X-Men ’97 animated series, so the character still has a ways to go in terms of being a significant draw. Getting Brolin back as both Cable and Thanos for Avengers: Secret Wars‘ big climactic Marvel movie multiverse throwdown would be enough of a spotlight until the MCU re-introduces a more comic-accurate storyline for Cable.

Deadpool & Wolverine and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+.