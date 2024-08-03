Deadpool & Wolverine: Josh Brolin Is Sad He Didn’t Show Up

Deadpool 2‘s Josh Brolin is sad that he didn’t get to cameo in the movie as Cable. Deadpool & Wolverine managed to bring back a ton of Marvel actors to cameo in their roles. However, you won’t find Brolin’s time-traveling X-Men character among them. Talking to Bingeworthy TV, the actor admitted that he really wanted to be involved in some way. Dune: Part Two and Outer Range will take up a lot of your time though. The podcast asked him how he ended up on the IMDB page for Deadpool & Wolverine. (Surely, the Internet could have been trusted!) Brolin said, “I so wanted to be in that movie.” So, maybe the next adventure with Deadpool could see the actor put on his pouches again.

“[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend,” Brolin smiled. “And I will never know where that went or what that is or what I’m involved with or what I’m not involved with – the MCU being so involved now… Cable was a lot of fun. I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Could We See Brolin In His Other Marvel Role Again?

Josh Brolin would love to be Cable again.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine is still rolling on. And, Marvel Studios managed to parlay that momentum into some massive announcements at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. With the Russo Brothers coming back to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, could we see their iconic villain also make an MCU return? Brolin told ComicBook that he’s heard some rumblings about bringing Thanos back into the fold in one way or another. Keep in mind, he’s already voiced the Marvel bad guy in multiple episodes of What If…? on Disney+. So, the lines of communication are not exactly severed. But, Brolin did seem surprised when our interviewer pointed out that Thanos was the most killed, MCU villain, in the history of the franchise

“You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back,” Brolin smirked. “And there’s the What If…? series and that’s a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back, but I didn’t know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain … You learn something new every day.”

What Happens In Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine explore the Marvel universe.

In Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Would you like to see Cable again after Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!