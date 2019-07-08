Grown Ups Star Jake Goldberg Breaks Silence After Co-Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old actor who played Keith Feder in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, died in his sleep on Saturday night from a seizure brought on by an ongoing medical condition. Jake Goldberg, the actor who played Keith’s brother Greg, has taken to social media to pay his respects. Via Instagram stories, the 23-year-old Goldberg shared a video showing himself with Boyce while the Jackson 5 song “I’ll Be There” played in the background. He writes “Where there is love” and “This song forever reminds me of you.”

Adam Sandler, who played Keith and Greg’s father in the films, also took to social media to remember Boyce. “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Love that kid. Care so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Selma Hayek, who played their mother, also remembered Boyce on social media. “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in Grown Ups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years,” Hayek wrote. “He was spirited, talented, kind, and generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”

Boyce was best known for his role in the Disney Channel series Jessie, a show about a young girl (Debby Ryan) working as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York City. Boyce played Luke Ross, one of the children in Jessie’s care.

In addition to his roles in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 and on Jessie, Boyce also played the son of Cruella de Vil in Disney Channel’s Descendants and starred in Disney XD‘s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. His career outside of Disney television included roles opposite Kiefer Sutherland in Mirrors and Shia LaBeouf in Eagle Eye. He also appeared on CBS’ Code Black.

Boyce was also an active humanitarian. He was involved with the Thirst Project, a non-profit organization spreading awareness of the global water crisis. He launched a campaign on his birthday that raised more than $27,000 to build two wells in Swaziland. In 2018, Boyce was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award, the organization’s highest honor, at Thirst Project’s ninth annual gala.