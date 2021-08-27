Candyman Reveals Spooky New Trailer

Candyman was one of the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, with the long-awaited horror film having to be delayed over a year as theaters grappled with COVID-19, but a new trailer gives horror fans a deeper look into the upcoming film that is set to scare audiences this August. While the original Candyman was played by Tony Todd, following a terrifying specter haunting a Chicago Public Housing Project dubbed Cabrini Green, it seems that this new film will be introducing some new variations of the hook-handed apparition that remains one of the most classic movie slashers to date.

Director Nia DeCosta, who was chosen to help in bringing Captain Marvel's sequel to life by Marvel Studios, had this to say about the delay via her social media account, stressing the importance of the horror movie being shown in theaters:

"We made Candyman to be seen in theaters. Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories--how they shape each other, how they shape us. It's about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it. We wanted the horror and humanity of Candyman to be experienced in a collective, a community, so we're pushing Candyman to next year, to ensure that everyone can see the film, in theaters, and share in that experience."

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

The film itself was written by Jordan Peele, the comedian who has made a name for himself in the world of horror with award-winning projects such as Us and Get Out and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as artist Anthony McCoy who has ties to both the murdering spirit and Cabrini Green itself. While it hasn't been confirmed as of yet, many believe that Anthony's character is in fact the baby that played a pivotal role in the original film, returning to be possessed by the legend that remains to haunt the Chicago housing complex to this day.

Candyman was originally based on a short story written by master of horror Clive Barker, who was responsible for the Hellraiser franchise, and it's clear that the scary tale has managed to strike a chord among creators and fans alike.

What did you think of this new trailer for this summer's Candyman? Do you think we'll see Tony Todd return to the role in this upcoming film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.