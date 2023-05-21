Captain America 4 Fan Art Highlights Anthony Mackie's New Costume

Marvel Studios has been pretty busy developing their Phase 5 film slate and has recently released films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. They're also developing a slate of projects, and a bunch of them are currently filming. Among the projects that are currently filming is the Anthony Mackie-led Captain America 4, and we've already gotten to see some sneak peeks through set photos, with one showing off Mackie's new Captain America suit. Now, the set photo doesn't show the entirety of the suit, and one fan has taken the liberty of rendering how it could look in full. An artist on Twitter who goes by the handle of @CaptainCupKicks created a new edit that imagines how Mackie's new Captain America: New World Order suit could look in full. In the fan art, Mackie loses the cowl from his first suit and opts for a darker blue costume.

You can check out the fan art below.

Did a quick edit of how I think Sam's new Captain America suit in New World Order is going to look based on the set photos and rumors pic.twitter.com/hJWzNaMRsB — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) May 18, 2023

What's Coming In Captain America 4?

Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore about what's next for Sam Wilson. The executive gestured toward some very key differences between Steve Rogers and the new Captain America as Phase 4 and 5 build the ramp toward The Multiverse Saga.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," New World Order producer Nate Moore previously told us during the podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

Chris Evans Says Anthony Mackie is Captain America

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's," Evans said last year. "So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

