Captain America 4: Falcon New Costume First Look

Captain America: New World Order's Falcon has arrived in first look photos at the Marvel movie. On Instagram, dk.universe.editx posted some issues of Danny Ramirez's new hero standing alongside Anthony Mackie's Captain America in the new film. There have been multiple set photos captured this week. Fans may note that Sam Wilson's suit is looking a bit different from the one in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Also of note was the presence of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins as a character in a scene too. (Some have speculated he could be a part of the villain group, The Serpent Society. As one of Captain America's original movies was supposed to feature the bad guys.) All of this is extremely exciting for people looking for a massive event in Phase 5. Check out what's cooking down below!

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Ramirez back at D23 Expo. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor is going to be in Captain America: New World Order as Joaquin Torrez again. But, he and other fans are excited to see him finally get to try out those wings that he was handed during the Disney+ show. Phase 5 is moving things along with the MCU and it seems like if there's a new Captain America, then he's gotta have a Falcon. Here's what he said to usb on the blue carpet.

"I'm excited, man. It's walking out there and everyone just loves him. To receive that love is just so unique of an experience," Ramirez told us after Captain America: New World Order's cast was announced. "From independent to Captain America: New World Order, just walking out and just being called my name by Kevin [Feige] was nuts. It was crazy."

What's Coming In Captain America 4?

Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore about what's next for Sam Wilson. The executive gestured toward some very key differences between Steve Rogers and the new Captain America as Phase 4 and 5 build the ramp toward The Multiverse Saga.

"I think, [Sam's] not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," New World Order producer Nate Moore previously told us during the podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?"

