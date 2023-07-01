Captain America's Anthony Mackie on Possible Actors Strike Effecting Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Everything in the film and television industry seems to be in a state of stasis, with the Writers Guild of America currently on strike and the Screen Actors Guild currently trying to negotiate a better contract to avoid going on strike. The SAG-AFTRA strike could be avoided, but it is becoming more and more likely that we could see both the WGA and SAG on strike at the same time. Marvel Studios has already been forced to halt production on a bunch of projects and cancel their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H due to the ongoing WGA strike and possible SAG-AFTRA strike, and now it seems that one of their stars is now speaking out on what could happen with the next Avengers movie if the actors do indeed go on strike. While speaking with Inverse to promote his new series Twisted Metal, Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) spoke about what could happen to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty if an agreement isn't reached between the studios and the actors.

"It's a sh*t show if we go on strike," Mackie continues by revealing that the only way forward is for the studios to come correct with a new deal. "They're going to have to. Unless they get a bunch of f*cking YouTubers to make Avengers 5!"

"Once the studios went public and were bought out by major companies, we were f*cked. It's no longer about art. It's no longer about interesting, fun work. It's about end-of-the-quarter profit sharing. It's about shareholders. So you're literally just raping and pillaging the industry. It's cannibalism." The Captain America: Brave New World star added.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer is Excited to Work With Actors on Film

Although it's been rumored that writer Jeff Loveness has exited his duties penning the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he recently made an appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and revealed to our very own Brandon Davis exactly which actors he's excited to work with on the film.

"I can't say specifically. I think I'd get in trouble. I gotta get better at talking to the internet. But, like, just characters that we like? I mean, I think we're excited for the actors more than even the characters right now because we've got a really good crop of performers. We've got Florence Pugh and Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright. We've got such a deep bench of really good actors and I think everyone is going to get their chance to shine. I cant say who, but I think we've got a deep bench and it's fun to finally put everybody into the game."

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to arrive in theaters on August 26, 2024 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 1, 2026!

