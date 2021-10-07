Anthony Mackie Has a Great Idea for Real Steel 2

Anthony Mackie has some ideas for a Real Steel sequel. The Marvel hero talked about how he was offered a major role in the movie with EW. They did a massive oral history of the Shawn Levy movie. It turns out Captain America could have been Finn and sitting in the Crash Palace far into the future. But, as fans are well aware, that did not come to be. People enjoy the film but box office performance wasn’t there during the initial theatrical run. However, over the course of the pandemic, support for Real Steel blossomed on Netflix. It was in the Top 10 for a while as a generation of younger viewers discovered the movie. So, hope springs eternal on social media. Mackie’s comments will only make more people wonder, What If?

“He offered me the part with the idea of the part growing throughout the scope of the movie and hopefully the series — because I was like, ‘Man, we could do part 2. We could do part 10,’” Mackie told EW. “I wanted it to be like the Fast and the Furious series.”

“I think the possibilities are endless,” the actor continued. “I always thought about the idea of going to the underground world and seeing what the reality is. The underground boxing circuit is so different than that last fight [the finale League match in the movie] with all the glitz and the glam and the polish. I feel like you can do a Mad Max meets Real Steel, and I could be Tina Turner.”

When speaking to Inverse about Free Guy, the director actually revealed that he’s been thinking about a follow-up to Real Steel.

“It has been in my mind and in conversation a lot lately,” Levy explained. “Maybe because of the fact that when Netflix started streaming it during the lockdown, it became one of their top trending and most-viewed titles. Which led to Hugh and I talking again about, ‘What is this love for Real Steel?’ Kind of this realization that, ‘Well wait, we love it that much too.’ We’ve always loved it that much too. It’s one of those never say nevers, it feels like the clock has run out on that window of opportunity. It feels like that fan-love and that audience hasn’t gone away. So, who knows?”

