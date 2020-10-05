Captain America: Civil War Key Art Shows Epic Brawl Between Iron Man and Winter Soldier

✖

New key art from Captain America: Civil War shows off an epic brawl between Iron Man and the Winter Soldier. The two characters have no love lost when it comes to the events of the blockbuster Marvel Studios picture. Civil War’s ending actually still brings out strong reactions of the MCU fanbase. People love debating whether Tony Stark was right to hold such a grudge. On the other hand, fans like to chastise Captain America for taking Bucky’s side despite him doing some clear wrong despite the otherworldly circumstances at play. However, everyone can agree that the dust-up at the end was basically unpreventable. When you kill someone’s parents, there’s going to be a scrap. Iron Man using the Uni-Beam on poor Bucky is when the lines begin to get crossed in Civil War.

Most people were so wowed by Spider-Man’s introduction that the Iron Man discussion fell to the wayside. Comicbook.com spoke to Joe and Anthony Russo about Civil War back near the film’s release.

“We took a very personal approach to the character,” explained Joe Russo. “He was my favorite character growing up, so the opportunity to bring Spider-Man to the screen is a dream come true. It's something that I spent a lot of time thinking about as a kid. We had thought back to the things that excited us about him as a character when we were younger, and one of the most important components of that was that he's a high schooler burdened with incredible powers and responsibility.”

“That really differentiates him from every other character in the Marvel universe as opposed to other superheroes. For us, it was extremely important that we cast somebody very close to the age of a high school student. The previous films had adults playing a high schooler. We wanted more of an authenticity to the casting. We were very specific about that. We wanted an energy and charisma from the character, an energy, but also an insecurity that would make him fun to watch in contrast to the confident superheroes.”

“It was also important to us that the actor that was cast feel contemporary because the other films that portrayed where he lived is more... they honored the comic books in terms of the choices. But you go look at the home that Tobey Maguire lived in in Raimi’s Spider-Man was... those were very expensive homes. We wanted to relate it to the reality…”

